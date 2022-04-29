TOO SWEET DETAILING – FBN# 20226631202

Mother’s Day is just around the corner and whether the mother figure in your life is impossible to shop for, or you just want to get her something that you know will make her happy, you can’t go wrong with sending flowers. Or, maybe you’re like me and buy yourself fresh floral arrangements on a weekly basis to subtly signal to your partner or spouse that they don’t need to wait until Valentine’s Day to fill a vase with peonies (wink wink, nudge nudge). Even if you live across state lines, there are so many beautiful online flower delivery services (some of which offer same-day flowers for last-minute shoppers). Regardless of your motivation for ordering flowers, there’s a wide selection of blooms available to order online. We quite literally stopped to smell the roses to find the best online shops to get flowers delivered (including a few swoon-worthy recommendations from our own team members).

HOME & GARDEN ・ 4 DAYS AGO