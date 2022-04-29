ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britain kick-starts talks with Switzerland over post-Brexit trade deal as ministers hail potential for hook-up between 'services superpowers'

By James Tapsfield, Political Editor For Mailonline
 2 days ago

Britain has kick-started trade talks with Switzerland as minister hail the potential for a pact between 'services superpowers'.

The government said the tie-up could 'unlock new opportunities' after Boris Johnson and Swiss president Ignazio Cassis held talks in Downing Street yesterday.

The UK was the world's second-largest exporter of services in 2020, worth £266billion, while Switzerland was the 12th largest with £89billion.

The government has launched a consultation with business on what should be included in the talks, which are due to get under way formally later this year.

Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan said a deal could 'boost both our economies and show the world what is possible between two likeminded and innovative nations who are firmly within Europe but outside of the EU'.

'A new enhanced trade agreement with Switzerland is a huge opportunity to liberalise trade with our 10th largest trading partner and unlock new opportunities for our world-leading services sector,' she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cUKfJ_0fOGGn9H00
The government said the tie-up could 'unlock new opportunities' after Boris Johnson and Swiss president Ignazio Cassis held talks in Downing Street yesterday (pictured)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vPhJl_0fOGGn9H00
Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan said a deal could 'boost both our economies and show the world what is possible between two likeminded and innovative nations who are firmly within Europe but outside of the EU'

Meanwhile, the Government has announced that it will not introduce any further controls on EU goods being imported to Britain this year as ministers dropped plans to impose new post-Brexit border checks.

Jacob Rees-Mogg, the Cabinet minister for Brexit Opportunities and Government Efficiency, said it would be 'wrong' to push ahead with the new controls - that were set to be introduced in July - at a time of rising prices and an energy crisis exacerbated by the Ukraine war.

In a written statement to Parliament, he told MPs the move would save British businesses up to £1billion a year in costs.

It is the fourth time the introduction of post-Brexit border checks have been delayed by the UK, after previous delays in June 2020, and March and September last year.

Mr Rees-Mogg said the government would now instead be 'accelerating' plans to digitise the UK's borders with the use of new technology.

The pending border controls, that will now no longer be introduced on 1 July, include restrictions on the imports of chilled meats from the EU, as well as checks on plant and animal products.

However, goods being exported by UK firms to the EU will continue to be subject to checks, as Brussels introduced new controls immediately after Britain's departure from the bloc.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2euSb5_0fOGGn9H00
Jacob Rees-Mogg said it would be 'wrong' to push ahead with the new controls at a time of rising prices and an energy crisis exacerbated by the Ukraine war
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ynNVf_0fOGGn9H00
It is the fourth time the introduction of post-Brexit border checks have been delayed by the UK, after previous delays in June 2020, and March and September last year

