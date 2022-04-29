ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Police investigating as two West Ham fans are identified after radio commentators are ‘attacked’ in Frankfurt loss

By Jake Lambourne
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

TWO West Ham fans have been identified after allegedly attacking a pair of German radio commentators during Thursday night's Europa League clash against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Tim Brockmeier and Philipp Hofmeister are said to have been targeted by Hammers supporters after Michail Antonio equalised in the 2-1 defeat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V7DIL_0fOGGZjz00
Two West Ham fans have been identified after attacking two German radio commentators after Michail Antonio scored against Eintracht Frankfurt Credit: Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IOKfX_0fOGGZjz00
Philipp Hofmeister has spoken of how he and colleague Tim Brockmeier were attacked Credit: Twitter: @thehopemaster
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=351Y1R_0fOGGZjz00
Frankfurt beat the Hammers 2-1 at the London Stadium on Thursday in the Europa League semi-final first leg Credit: AFP

According to Bild, violent scenes occurred in the semi-final first leg at the London Stadium in the 21st minute after supporters jumped Brockmeier and Hofmeister from behind.

Speaking live on air, the news outlet quotes Hofmeister as saying: "We are being attacked here. They threw the headset down on my colleague Tim.

"I have to sort myself out a bit. We have to see that we can get some security personnel here."

West Ham have promised to take action after launching an investigation into the attack on the Hessischer Rundfunk employees.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WDhFT_0fOGGZjz00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37H2L9_0fOGGZjz00

A club spokesperson confirmed that those found guilty will be given lifetime bans.

And now they have announced that the offenders have been identified, with police now dealing with the matter.

West Ham's spokesperson said: "West Ham United can confirm two offenders have been identified.

"As well as continuing our own investigation, in line with our zero-tolerance approach, the offenders details have also been passed onto the police, who will now conduct their own investigation.”

Both Brockmeier and Hofmeister had to be moved at half-time to another position, with the latter describing his fear on commentary.

He remarked: "You constantly have the feeling that something could come from behind, a punch of something.

"My dreams of English football have been shattered.”

Hofmeister later took to Twitter where he stated that he and Brockmeier are recovering.

His post read: "We are doing okay. Best wishes to all West Ham supporters who love football and respect their opponents."

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Helen Anderson: Boyfriend jailed for mother-of-four's murder

A man has been jailed for life for the murder of a mother-of-four whose body was found in undergrowth by a roadside. The body of Helen Anderson, 41, from Finsbury Park in north London, was found beside a slip-road of the A3 near Guildford, Surrey, on 23 August. Dane Messam,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michail Antonio
The Independent

Bermondsey: Granddaughter killed with relatives had moved in days before attack as suspect in hospital

The youngest victim of a family of four stabbed to death at home in southeast London had moved in just days earlier, it has emerged as a murder suspect remains in hospital.Grandmother Dolet Hill, 64, her partner Denton Burke, 58, daughter Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45, and granddaughter Samantha Drummonds, 27, were all found dead inside the terraced house in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, after officers forced entry at about 1.40am on Monday.It has since emerged Samantha, the daughter of Tanysha, reportedly told a neighbour she was returning to the family home in Bermondsey for a week while she had some work done...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

West Ham v Arsenal: match preview

West Ham are limping towards the climax of what still feels like a season to remember despite their dip. Their top-four hopes have evaporated and they need to overturn a 2-1 Europa League semi-final deficit at Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday. Fighting on two fronts has taken its toll with David Moyes already without three first choice centre-backs in the injured Issa Diop and Angelo Ogbonna and suspended Craig Dawson. In contrast Arsenal – who have no European distractions – have a spring in their step having grasped the initiative in the race for Champions League qualification and welcome back Takehiro Tomiyasu. Stephen Holliss.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Son Heung-min and Harry Kane sizzle to inspire Tottenham past Leicester to boost top four hopes

The numbers of the day say enough, although there’s no accounting for the feel that comes from wins like this.Tottenham Hotspur’s brilliant double act offer their usual one-two to make it a record 41 goals where Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min have combined, and bring a 3-1 win over Leicester City that fortifies the atmosphere around the team as this race for the top four goes down to the wire.That initial link-up, which saw Kane open the scoring, was also Spurs' first shot on target in 220 minutes. You wouldn’t have guessed it from the way the game proceeded, a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Andy Carroll: West Bromwich Albion striker to leave Championship club

West Bromwich Albion striker Andy Carroll is to leave the Championship club after not being offered a new deal for next season. The 33-year-old former Newcastle, Liverpool, West Ham and England target man had impressed Albion fans, scoring three times in 15 appearances. But boss Steve Bruce has said the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Radio#Eintracht Frankfurt#German#Hammers
SB Nation

FA WSL Preview: Everton Women vs Tottenham | Match Details & How To Watch

In their penultimate and last home league fixture of the season, Everton takes on Tottenham with little to play for. With two games left, the Blues realistically can do no better than ninth but no worse than their current tenth. They could leapfrog Aston Villa one spot ahead; the Villains lead by just three points and have two remaining fixtures.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
411K+
Followers
21K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy