Valeria Sizova is an exceptionally talented leading media personality, supermodel, influencer, choreographer, beauty pageant winner, entrepreneur, and brand ambassador. She is the founder and managing director of ICrave Dance and Entertainment. She was crowned as Miss Russia Australia in 2017, 1st Runner Up at World Finals in China 2018, Miss Swimwear Model of the Year Australia, 2019; Latest crown and title was taken in December 2020 as Miss Multiverse at the World Finals held in the Dominican Republic.

FITNESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO