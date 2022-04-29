ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

PUMA Women’s Performance Tank

womenfitness.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Performance Tank is the perfect basic for any...

www.womenfitness.net

Comments / 0

Related
womenfitness.net

adidas Women’s Club Knotted Tennis Tank Top

Serve, volley, smash. This women’s tennis tank top from adidas is built for weekly practice or weekend tournaments. Moisture-absorbing AEROREADY keeps you dry through play time and after. Adjust the fit just right with a knot at the back.
TENNIS
womenfitness.net

Under Armour Women’s HeatGear Racer Tank

Super-soft pinhole mesh delivers superior breathability without sacrificing coverage. Material wicks sweat & dries really fast. 4-way stretch construction moves better in every direction. Anti-odor technology is a superlative innovation which helps prevents odor. Rolled forward flatlock seams deliver a comfortable, chafe-free fit.
APPAREL
womenfitness.net

adidas Women’s Colorblock 3-Stripes Crop Top

Lean lower on your skater jumps. Pick up the pace in your side-to-sides. Approach all your training sessions with total confidence in this women’s adidas crop top. The tight fit holds you in, and AEROREADY helps you stay dry as you start to sweat. The colorful design and classic sport style stand out when you meet up with your besties later.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Next Jordan Brand Air Max Shoe, The Air 200E, Is Revealed

Nike’s revolutionary Air technology has been part of the Jordan Brand line of footwear since #23’s debut in the NBA. Beginning with the Tinker Hatfield-designed Air Jordan 3, the Oregon-based company’s game-changing Air Max cushioning solution has delivered a peek behind the midsole, exposing Air technology to the world. Over the last few decades, Michael Jordan’s eponymous label has blended basketball heritage and running-informed cues for models that promise comfort and style.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Puma#Cat
Footwear News

Pregnant Nicky Hilton Goes Pretty in Purple in Iridescent Bow Pumps and Lacy Dress in Palm Beach

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Nicky Hilton swapped pink-purple to new heights while vacationing in Florida with her family over the weekend. The socialite posed at a resort in Palm Beach wearing a strapless purple dress. The violet piece featured a V-shaped neckline and a midi-length hem, complete with an allover white and light blue lace print. Completing Hilton’s look was a set of blue floral earrings, complementing her dress’ color palette — and cementing her penchant for...
PALM BEACH, FL
Footwear News

Britney Spears Teases Tell-All Book Deal & Revives Low-Rise Jeans Y2K Style With Sharp Boots

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Britney Spears showcases her sartorial versatility with her latest Instagram post. The “Lucky” singer shared a video on the social media platform Monday that showed the pop star modeling five chic looks while she advocated for others to read more. In the caption for the video, Spears wrote, “Long video !!! Yep just taking my silly time folks and wow !!! It’s SPRING BREAK !!! Find the nearest book club …...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Madonna Brings Slick Edge in 7-Inch Heels & Trench Coat to Burberry’s ‘Lola’ Bag Party

Click here to read the full article. Burberry chief creative officer, Riccardo Tisci hosted an event to celebrate the brand’s staple Lola bag in Los Angeles on Wednesday night. The stellar bash turned into a star-studded affair as several A-listers, including Madonna, Sarah Paulson, Dixie D’Amelo, Lori Harvey, Tinashe and Chloe Bailey, were all in attendance. Madonna brought her edgy sense of style to the fashion affair in an all-black ensemble. The “Queen of Pop” made quite the statement in a calve-length trench coat. The sleek outerwear included sharp pointed shoulders, structured lapels and side welt pockets. Sticking to her signature aesthetic,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Britney Spears Flatters Her Growing Baby Bump in Eyelet Crop Top & Y2K Low-Rise Jeans With Versatile Ankle Boots

Click here to read the full article. Britney Spears has been embracing spring style as of late. The “Toxic” hitmaker took to Instagram today to share some snaps of herself modeling a Western-inspired hat with a white eyelet crop top featuring a tie front and ruffle-trim sleeves and ultra-low rise black jeans that bring to mind the early aughts. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) On her feet, she donned a pair of black suede boots featuring a stiletto heel and a sock-like silhouette. Just days ago, Spears shared another fashion post in which she appears...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cats
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Models Classic Burberry Trench Coat With Jumpsuit & Versatile Boots

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Lori Harvey put her own edgy twist on a spring style staple. On Monday, the stepdaughter of Steve Harvey gave her followers a closer look at a new Burberry trench coat on Instagram. The photos show the 25-year-old socialite posing in the tan outerwear. The classic trench features updated modern proportions. The archive-inspired style is woven in the label’s signature cotton gabardine with a streamlined silhouette. The trench coat also includes a double-breasted...
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Upgrades Basic Pullover With Lululemon Pants, Louis Vuitton Handbag & Yeezy Sneakers for Pilates

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Lori Harvey is a master at cozy street style fashion. The SKN by LH founder was the ultimate material girl as she arrived at a Forma Pilates class in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The stepdaughter of Steve Harvey kept it casual in a pearl gray pullover from Los Angeles streetwear brand Joah Brown. The vintage-inspired sweatshirt is crafted from custom knit French terry fabric and includes ribbed accents, a hidden kangaroo pocket and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Ciara Dances in Matching Athleisure Sweatsuit & High-Top Sneakers at Home

Click here to read the full article. Ciara returned to sporty style to show off her dance moves. In a new Instagram Reel, the “1, 2 Step” singer grooved in a gray sweatshirt and matching sweatpants by All Human Nation. Each piece featured green and white graphic logo accents, creating a minimalist printed set. Ciara accessorized to dress the athleisure up, pairing it with a black leather baseball cap, white socks, sparkly stud earrings and numerous gold bracelets. “Takin Care of My Mentals = JOY,” she captioned the video. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) Completing Ciara’s look...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Natalia Bryant Elevates Classic Suiting With Stiletto Sandals & Hot Pink Handbag for Burberry’s ‘Lola’ Party

Click here to read the full article. Natalia Bryant put a modern twist on classic suiting with statement details to celebrate Burberry’s signature Lola bag in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The star-studded bash was held at a private venue and hosted by creative chief officer Ricardo Tisci. The 19-year-old daughter of the late basketball legend Kobe Bryant served a monochrome moment in an all-black outfit that included an oversized blazer. The outwear met mid-thigh and featured a structured collar and was accented with shiny buttons. The college student paired her jacket with black trousers. The pants had a satin side seam and...
Footwear News

The 20 Best White Sneakers for Women That Go With Everything

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. The warm weather season is finally here! Sure, there are plenty of the cute summer sandals and comfortable wedges you’ll want to shop for your upcoming travels and fun in the sun, but don’t forget to refresh your summer shoe game with a fresh pair of white sneakers. This closet hero stays practical, versatile, comfortable and timeless, no matter what’s trending. You can wear these with almost anything and on repeat season...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Ashlee Simpson Elevates a Raw-Edge Outfit With Glossy Mules at Kathy Hilton’s Halo Dog Collar Launch Event

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Ashlee Simpson hit Kathy Hilton’s latest event in a chic but comfortable look. The “Pieces of Me” singer attended Hilton’s garden party on Tuesday in LA. The “Real Housewives” star hosted the event to kick off National Pet Month and promote the launch of Halo Dog Collar. Simpson was accompanied by her husband, Evan Ross. To the event, Simpson wore an oversized white button-down top that featured a raw hemline as well as a few...
CELEBRITIES
RideApart

Spidi Keeps It Casual With Protective Moto Jogger Pant

Motorcycle jeans are great at protecting riders on the bike while also looking the part off the bike. With innovative fabrics and construction techniques, moto denim toes the line between casual wear and protective riding gear. Now, Spidi wants to take casual styling one step further with its new Moto Jogger Pants.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Bella Hadid Revives the ’90s in Baggy Low-Rise Jeans, Crop Top & Adidas Sneakers With Boyfriend Marc Kalman

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Bella Hadid looked cool and causal as she arrived for brunch at Smile restaurant in New York City with her boyfriend Marc Kalman on Sunday. The supermodel kept it simple for the outing in a cropped gray T-shirt. Hadid paired the short-sleeve top with baggy low-rise jeans, which were held up by a thick black belt. She stayed true to her signature street style aesthetic by accessorizing the look with thin silver hoop earrings,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Suri Cruise Is Typically Gen Z in Cozy Hoodie, Baggy Jeans & Versatile Converse Sneakers

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Suri Cruise was comfy and cozy as she grabbed some ice cream in SoHo, New York on Tuesday. The daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise pulled out a casual outfit to hit the pavement in the Big Apple. The 15-year-old wore a gray hoodie. The long-sleeve outerwear was accented with bold pink lines around the cuffs and on the hem. The top also had zipper detailing and side slant pockets. Sticking to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
womenfitness.net

Valeria Sizova: Miss Australia, Miss Multiverse Talks About Her Fitness Regime, Diet and Beauty Secrets

Valeria Sizova is an exceptionally talented leading media personality, supermodel, influencer, choreographer, beauty pageant winner, entrepreneur, and brand ambassador. She is the founder and managing director of ICrave Dance and Entertainment. She was crowned as Miss Russia Australia in 2017, 1st Runner Up at World Finals in China 2018, Miss Swimwear Model of the Year Australia, 2019; Latest crown and title was taken in December 2020 as Miss Multiverse at the World Finals held in the Dominican Republic.
FITNESS
ETOnline.com

13 Best Biker Shorts for Women to Shop on Amazon

It's no secret: leggings are certainly one of our most cherished closet staples. But as temperatures begin to heat up, biker shorts have proven to be the breathable (yet still totally stylish) pant alternative to get us through the warmer spring and summer months. And thanks to Amazon, they can also be super budget-friendly, too.
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy