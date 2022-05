Despite using a first-round pick on a QB last year, the Patriots have used a 2021 fourth-rounder on another. The Patriots have drafted Western Kentucky QB Bailey Zappe. Zappe had a prolific 2021 season, setting single-season FBS records for most passing yards (5,967) and passing TDs (62). The 23-year-old wasn’t considered to have the same upside as some of the QBs taken before him, but he was still a popular name in the workout circuit. The Panthers were among the teams that expressed interest in Zappe.

