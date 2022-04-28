ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No Mow May: Gardeners urged to leave the lawnmower in the shed and let the grass grow wild next month in a boost for plants and wildlife

 3 days ago

Wild lawns with longer grass, daisies and dandelions are gaining in popularity, according to a British nature conservation charity.

Plantlife said leaving lawns to get a bit shaggy helps plants and wildlife – with an increasing number of gardeners embracing its call for a ‘No Mow May’.

The charity is encouraging people to leave the lawnmower in the shed next month and to mow less and at different lengths and frequencies through the summer to create a mosaic of habitats that benefit wildflowers, bees and other insects.

As part of its campaign, Plantlife carries out a survey in the last week of May to see what is growing in the nation's lawns.

The charity said the survey's results show a shift towards less mowing and wilder gardens, with 78.8 per cent of the 2,157 participants choosing not to mow their lawns for a month before the survey last year, compared to 33.6 per cent of those who took part in 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yNuML_0fOG5RSf00
The survey allows people to see the difference they are making for nature through mowing less and encouraging pollen and nectar-rich wildflowers in their lawn

In 2021, those who did not mow their lawn in May reported more than 250 different plants among the grass, including wild strawberry, wild garlic, and rare species such as adder's-tongue fern, meadow saxifrage, snake's-head fritillary and eyebright.

There were even wild orchids, including species which have suffered significant decline such as man and green-winged orchids, as well as southern and northern marsh orchids and bee orchids in lawns which had been left alone.

People taking part in the survey recorded almost 100 species of pollinators in their lawns in 2021, including 25 types of moths and butterflies, and 24 different bees including the scarce moss carder bee.

A typical lawn in the survey had 17 daisies on a one metre square patch, and a smattering of buttercups and dandelions, with germander speedwell and field forget-me-nots the next most likely plants to be seen.

The flowers produce nectar and pollen for insects, with dandelion-rich lawns particularly wildlife-friendly, Plantlife said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r1sW8_0fOG5RSf00
People taking part in the survey recorded almost 100 species of pollinators in their lawns in 2021, including 25 types of moths and butterflies, and 24 different bees

Insect apocalypse continues

Warming climate and intensive agriculture have almost halved insect populations in some tropical parts of the world, a new study has warned.

Researchers from University College London studied the records of nearly 20,000 insect species from 1992 to 2012.

They found that in areas with high-intensity agriculture and substantial climate warming, the number of insects was 49 per cent lower than in natural habitats.

'Losing insect populations could be harmful not only to the natural environment, where insects often play key roles in local ecosystems, but it could also harm human health and food security, particularly with losses of pollinators,' said Dr Charlie Outhwaite, lead author of the study.

Although dandelions are outnumbered 85 to one by daisies on the average lawn of people taking part in the every flower counts survey, they produce 9 per cent of its pollen and 37 per cent of its nectar sugar.

Just eight dandelions could produce enough nectar to meet an adult bumblebee's baseline energy needs, the charity said.

Ian Dunn, chief executive of Plantlife, said: 'These results demonstrate that our call to No Mow May has set seed and laid down deep roots.

'The results underline how embracing a little more wildness in our gardens can be a boon for plants, butterflies and bees.

'We are excited by the unfolding dawn of a new British lawn.'

Oli Wilson, modeller for the National Plant Monitoring Scheme, a citizen science programme run by a number of organisations to monitor plant species across the UK, said: 'May is a crucial month for flowering plants that need to get a firm foothold but we are not advocating never mowing after May.

'Plantlife guidance across the year recommends a layered approach to the garden cut where shorter grass is complemented by areas of longer grass.

'This two-tone approach boosts floral diversity and nectar and pollen production through the year.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rw2DJ_0fOG5RSf00
Dandelion-rich lawns are particularly wildlife-friendly, with just eight dandelions producing enough nectar to meet an adult bumblebee's baseline energy needs

One way to encourage plants that like shorter grass, such as dove's-foot cranes-bill and self-heal, alongside flowers including cuckooflower and meadow buttercup that prefer longer grass, is to create regularly mown 'desire paths', the charity said.

Felicity Harris, head of participation, Plantlife, added: 'Each year the trend towards wilder lawns is growing from the grassroots up, and it is set to bloom as never before in 2022.

'It is not only plants and pollinators that benefit – we do too. Less mowing gives garden lovers more time to relax and reconnect with nature.

'Those hours previously spent mowing can be used to spending time with others building a wildlife pond, a bug hotel or a reptile refugium.'

UK braces for 'fresh wave' of bee-killer Asian hornets after first insects of 2022 are found on the Channel Islands

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44ptlI_0fOG5RSf00

Bee-killing Asian hornets are heading for Britain after the first of 2022 were spotted on the Channel Islands – the front line of the battle to keep the invasive species out.

The insects – which pose a risk to honey bees – were first seen on Jersey last month, and have now been found on Guernsey as well.

Every year, attempts are made to capture queen hornets emerging from hibernation, or those travelling from France, in an effort to limit the arrival of the invasive insects.

Without a coordinated programme from spring to autumn, Asian hornets would become established and widespread across the island within a few years, the States of Guernsey said.

