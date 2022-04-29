Metro Redesign Update - Upcoming Meetings

You are invited to attend a public information meeting this Wednesday, May 4, at 6pm to learn about the status of the Glenway Golf Park improvements. The Glenway Golf Park has been closed for renovations since May 2020 as a result of a generous gift from Michael & Jocelyn Keiser to implement recommendations from the Task Force on Municipal Golf. The renovatons improve playing conditions for all levels of players, enhance environmental sustainability, and increase public access to the course. Staff and project partners will provide an update on the status of the course renovations, implementation of the programming plan, and plans for improvements to the clubhouse. The proposed clubhouse improvements would be privately funded through Donation and Development Agreements with the Madison Parks Foundation and Supreme Structures, Inc, by way of in-kind and financial donations, and will accomplish the following:

MADISON, WI ・ 23 HOURS AGO