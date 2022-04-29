ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Metro Redesign Update - Upcoming Meetings

City of Madison Wisconsin
 4 days ago

The Metro survey closes this Saturday, April 30. Please share around your networks and don't miss the opportunity to share your feedback:. Print English: https://www.cityofmadison.com/metro/documents/network-redesign/draftplan/printable-survey.pdf. Print Spanish: https://www.cityofmadison.com/metro/documents/Bus%20Flyer_Survey_online_spa-US.pdf. Print Hmong: https://www.cityofmadison.com/metro/documents/Bus%20Flyer_Survey_online_hmn.pdf....

City of Madison Wisconsin

REMINDER: Glenway Golf Park - Public Information Meeting This Week

You are invited to attend a public information meeting this Wednesday, May 4, at 6pm to learn about the status of the Glenway Golf Park improvements. The Glenway Golf Park has been closed for renovations since May 2020 as a result of a generous gift from Michael & Jocelyn Keiser to implement recommendations from the Task Force on Municipal Golf. The renovatons improve playing conditions for all levels of players, enhance environmental sustainability, and increase public access to the course. Staff and project partners will provide an update on the status of the course renovations, implementation of the programming plan, and plans for improvements to the clubhouse. The proposed clubhouse improvements would be privately funded through Donation and Development Agreements with the Madison Parks Foundation and Supreme Structures, Inc, by way of in-kind and financial donations, and will accomplish the following:
City of Madison Wisconsin

Property Assessments, Traffic Medians, Transit-Oriented Development

The city assessor has published the valuation of all assessable property in Madison and updated assessments were in the mail as of Friday. Lest the results give you sticker shock, you can read more about the assessment process here and find the new assessed values here. The Wisconsin State Journal ran an extensive article explaining the assessments and Council President, Keith Furman, provided a comprehensive blog post on this topic.
City of Madison Wisconsin

Metro Transit Network Redesign Final Public Meeting and Busses Tavern at 2005 N Sherman Virtual Neighborhood Meeting

Metro is holding a final public meeting on its network redesign on Thursday, May 19, at 6pm. The meeting will be held in person in Room 215 of the Madison Municipal Building (215 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd.), and it will also be streamed live. People watching from home will be able to submit questions through a button on Mediasite so that they can be answered live during the meeting. Complete meeting details are here.
