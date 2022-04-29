ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, TX

Fairfield Lions Club Serving the Community

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYOUR FAIRFIELD LIONS CLUB sent three members to the Texas...

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Free Event at Renaissance Park in Oak Cliff Geared to Help Keep Community Safe

Dallas Cred Violence Interruption Team along with community organizations and the city are hosting a free event at Renaissance Park in Oak Cliff for families on Saturday morning. It's all part of a larger effort to change the environment of the neighborhood park. Dallas Cred, which is through Youth Advocate...
DALLAS, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Former Argyle mayor dies

Former Argyle Mayor Don Moser died Friday, less than five years after he was diagnosed with cancer. He was 56. “We mourn the loss of a man who worked tirelessly on behalf of the Town of Argyle,” current Mayor Bryan Livingston said in a statement. “Our prayers are with Don and his family.”
ARGYLE, TX

