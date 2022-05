The Daniel Boone Homestead invites the community to the Daniel Boone Trails of History Run on May 22 starting at 9 a.m. The day of family fun features a 5K, 10K, and half-mile fun run at the Homestead in Exeter Township. Registration will open at 7:30 a.m. The race will begin at 9 a.m. at the DeTurk House, which is just inside the main gates.

