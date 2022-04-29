ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thorndale, PA

Caln Township man arrested in connection with bomb threat

By MediaNews Group
Mercury
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCALN TOWNSHIP — A Caln man was arrested after police said he called in a bomb threat to the Chester County Assistance Office in Thorndale. Arrested was Keith...

www.pottsmerc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Chester County, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Thorndale, PA
County
Chester County, PA
MyChesCo

State Police Investigating Theft in Honey Brook Township

HONEY BROOK TWP, PA — Pennsylvania State Police from the Embreeville Station say they are investigating an alleged theft. Authorities state that on April 24, 2022, Troopers received a report from the 19-year-old male victim that between 9:32 AM and 12:10 PM tools were stolen from his vehicle, which was parked on Mark Road in Honey Brook Township, Chester County. Items that were allegedly taken included a Porter Cable drill, a black and red Crafts screw gun, a black and red Husky toolbag, and a tool punch with various tools. The estimated value of the loss is $300.
HONEY BROOK, PA
Daily Voice

Police ID Man Who Killed Two People In Central PA

Police have identified the man they believe killed two people in central Pennsylvania last month. Shawn Hairston, 35, and Ana Scott, 42, were shot dead in a home on the first block of 16th Street in Harrisburg on Mar. 13, according to city police. Kurt Darnell Tasker Jr., 32, is...
HARRISBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bomb Threat#Police#Caln Township#Caln#Magisterial District
MyChesCo

Pennsylvania Man Sentenced for Trafficking Cocaine

SCRANTON, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Felix Enrique Carrion, age 49, of Dingman’s Ferry, Pennsylvania, was sentenced this week to 94 months imprisonment to be followed by 6 years of supervised release by U.S. District Court Judge Malachy E. Mannion for conspiracy to distribute cocaine and distribution of cocaine.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Voice

$30K Of Fentanyl, $60K Of Meth Seized In Berks Drug Bust

Thousands of dollars worth of fentanyl and methamphetamine along with a loaded firearm were seized from two men in a Berks County bust, authorities said. Kalif Pope and Rafael Rodriguez-Ventura became the center of an investigation in January, when authorities were tipped off to Pope allegedly selling "street level quantities of counterfeit prescription pills, suspected to be fentanyl, and cocaine" from his home in Reading, Berks County John T. Adams said.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Man Shoots, Kills 2 Teens Who Tried to Rob Him, Officials Say

A man shot and killed two armed teenagers who tried to rob him in Norristown, Pennsylvania, investigators said. The man was walking to his car shortly before 8 p.m. Friday along the 300 block of Warren Street when two 17-year-old boys approached him, according to police. The teens then tried to rob the man and pulled a gun on him leading to a struggle, investigators said.
NORRISTOWN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

SWAT Standoff Reported In Honey Brook (DEVELOPING)

A SWAT standoff was ongoing Thursday, April 28 in Honey Brook, according to initial and developing reports. PA State Police and the Chester County Emergency Response Team were dispatched, along with EMS, on a report of a barricaded person in the area of Patton Drive around 8:30 a.m., unconfirmed reports say.
HONEY BROOK, PA
Daily Voice

Berks County Man, 75, Killed In Route 61 Crash: Report

A 75-year-old Berks County man was killed in a crash on Route 61 in Muhlenberg Township, WFMZ reports. Jeffrey Jackson, of Muhlenberg Township, was ejected from a car in the northbound lanes around 11:30 a.m. Thursday, April 28, police at the scene told the outlet. The circumstances surrounding the crash...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Lancaster County man killed in crash involving scooter

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County man was killed in an apparent hit-and-run accident in West Lampeter Township, early Wednesday morning, according to police. West Lampeter Township Police were dispatched to the 1800 block of Rockvale Road at 7 a.m. for an unconscious man on the road. Officers...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

One Shot In Reading, Police Say

One person was shot Thursday, April 28 in Reading, authorities said. An off-duty police officer witnessed the shooting, which broke out between Marion Street and Spring Street around 6:35 p.m., Reading Police Chief Richard Tornielli said in a Friday morning press release. The officer found a male gunshot victim, who...
WFMZ-TV Online

West Readng cops seek suspects in electronics thefts

WEST READING, Pa. - Police are looking for tips on two separate burglaries that occurred Tuesday and Thursday nights on the 700 block of Spruce Street. Both times laptops, tablets, phones and other electronics were stolen, police say. The suspects in the first burglary were described as two black males...
WEST READING, PA
Mercury

DA, police investigating double-fatal shooting in Norristown

NORRISTOWN — Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in an alley behind the 300 block of Warren Street in Norristown on Friday night. At approximately 8 p.m., on Friday, Norristown Police responded to the alley behind 334 Warren Street for a report of two males deceased from gunshot wounds, according to a press release issued by the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office.
NORRISTOWN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy