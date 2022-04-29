ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

Mason Greenwood: Police give update on Man Utd striker after rape & GBH arrest

By Holly Christodoulou
 2 days ago

MASON Greenwood's bail has been extended until at least the summer after his rape arrest.

The Man Utd striker, 20, had been due to find out his fate tomorrow but police have applied to the courts to extend his bail.

Mason Greenwood's bail has been extended

They confirmed a hearing to make that decision now won't be heard until mid-June.

This means Greenwood will have to wait until the summer to discover whether or not he will be charged.

Greater Manchester Police said: "We are continuing to investigate a report made to us on Sunday 30 January of online social media images and videos posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence.

"A 20-year-old man arrested that day on suspicion of the rape and assault of a woman, and threats to kill, remains on bail.

"An application has been made to the courts to have his bail extended beyond Saturday 30 April, but the hearing isn't expected to be until mid-June.

"The suspect will remain on conditional bail until the date of the court hearing."

Greenwood spent three nights in custody after police swooped on his home in Bowdon, Greater Manchester, in January.

He was bailed on February 2 and has been keeping a relatively low profile since.

The striker remains suspended by Utd but still receives his £75,000-a-week salary pending the outcome of any criminal proceedings.

The club were previously forced to release a statement confirming there has been no change to Greenwood’s status.

Utd initially said it did “not condone violence of any kind,” but later suspended Greenwood after cops launched a probe.

But some eagle-eyed fans discovered the player was still visible on the club’s website – leading to speculation he could be reinstated.

The statement from Utd read: “There has been no change whatsoever in Mason’s status.

“We removed his profile from the club app soon after he was removed from the squad in January.

“This was in order to remove Mason from interactive elements of the app, such as team predictions etc.

“However, his profile was never removed from the website as he remains a Manchester United player, albeit not currently part of the squad while the legal process unfolds.”

RAPE ARREST

Greenwood has been removed from FIFA 22 and dropped by sponsors Nike in the wake of the allegations.

Football Manager 2022 has also confirmed he will not feature after their recent winter update.

All merchandise bearing the No11’s name has been axed from the official Utd site and teammates have unfollowed him on Instagram.

Greenwood’s promising domestic and international career is now in jeopardy after his arrest.

The rising star has impressed on the pitch this season – scoring five goals in the Premier League and one in the Champions League.

He joined the team aged just six and rose through the ranks to land himself a regular spot on the first team.

In 2019, he became the youngest footballer to play for Utd in the Champions League when he took to the pitch aged 17.

Greenwood has made 129 appearances in total for the Red Devils and netted 35 goals.

In 2020, England manager Gareth Southgate gave the striker his first cap when Greenwood came off the bench in a 1-0 win against Iceland.

The striker was arrested in January

The US Sun

