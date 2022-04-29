ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

‘Where you goin’, man?’: Travis Kelce’s reaction to Tyreek Hill trade

By Juan Cisneros
KSN News
KSN News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o737G_0fOG1DUZ00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – One of the biggest moves of the offseason was the blockbuster trade of wide receiver Tyreek Hill from the Kansas City Chiefs to the Miami Dolphins.

Alongside one of the league’s top tight end’s Travis Kelce, Hill was part of one of the NFL’s most explosive offenses with his speed and pass catching ability.

Kelce and Hill enjoyed much success as a dynamic duo including a combined 13 Pro Bowl selections, 6 First-Team All-Pro honors and a Super Bowl LIV victory during their tenure in Kansas City.

“No, no! Where you goin’, man?” Kelce said when asked during an appearance on ESPN’s NFL Live ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. “Then I heard it was the Jets or the Miami Dolphins. I’m like, ‘What? East? Alright, man.'”

Like many Chiefs fans, Kelce’s initial reaction was shock .

But Kelce said he communicated with his former teammate and is happy for his opportunity.

Chiefs to host Chargers in Thursday Night Football home opener

“We had talked about it already, man. That’s my guy,” Kelce said. “I’m happy as heck for him that he’s changed his life in terms of the opportunity down there in Miami, in his back yard where he grew up.”

Hill signed a 4-year $120 million with $72.2 million guaranteed, the highest amongst all wide receivers. His annual average of $30 million makes him the highest paid wide receiver in the NFL.

The Dolphins traded five draft picks to the Chiefs in return including the 29th overall pick in 2022, which the team subsequently traded to the New England Patriots to move up to the 21st to select cornerback Trent McDuffie from Washington .

“We’re gonna evolve. Where gonna try and find different ways to get everybody involved,” Kelce said. “It’s not just the ‘me and Tyreek show’ anymore. It’s a lot of guys trying to figure out this new offense and, on top of that, us trying to figure out how to make this thing work the best.”

The Chiefs still have eight picks in the remaining rounds of the NFL Draft after using two in round one for McDuffie and edge rusher George Karlaftis from Purdue .

The second round of the 2022 NFL Draft starts Friday at 6 p.m. from Las Vegas.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Community Policy