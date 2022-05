PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Anytime rain records get broken in Portland, it stands to reason that the region has seen a lot of rain. That is certainly the case for April 2022. As of late Saturday morning, with an additional .44 inches of rain since late Friday, Portland set the record for the wettest April in the region since 1940. The wettest April record follows the driest April record for Portland from 2021.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO