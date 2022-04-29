ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maysville, KY

MPD to takes part in Drug Take Back Day

Ledger Independent
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day and the Maysville Police Department is getting involved. The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the...

maysville-online.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Texas trucker falsely accused of transporting 700 gallons of liquid meth that turned out to be oil and diesel

A trucker was falsely accused of hauling 700 gallons of liquid meth that turned out to just be a mixture of oil and diesel fuel.Juan Carlos Toscano Guzman was arrested in February and spent six weeks behind bars after being arrested by police in Pharr who alleged he was transporting $10m worth of drugs.But it turned out the Mexican national, who is a retired oil field worker, was arrested after field tests wrongly identified the substance.Pharr police had trumpeted the apparent drugs bust following the arrest.“This massive drug seizure impacts way beyond our region where it was headed,” Chief Andy...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

Black Man Sentenced to 124 Years for Selling Fentanyl That Led to Overdose

In an extreme example of a “death by dealer”-style prosecution, a Black man has been sentenced to 124 years in jail for selling fentanyl to a white man who overdosed. Judge Dewey Arthur of Mississippi’s Madison County Circuit Court handed down the sentence to Carlos Allen, 33, last week. Allen was convicted of trafficking fentanyl and possessing opioids and amphetamines, according to a press release put out by District Attorney John K. Bramlett, Jr. He sold drugs to Austin Elliott, 24, last year; Elliott then died of an overdose.
MADISON COUNTY, MS
Q 96.1

Two Arrested in Biggest-Ever Drug Seizure by Fredericton Police

In what is said to be the largest seizure of drugs ever by the Fredericton Police Force, officers have confiscated over 5.5 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, numerous other drugs, multiple restricted firearms and nearly $60,000 in cash. Forty-year-old Kaleb Kennett and 30-year-old Tasheen Cloake, both from Fredericton, have been arrested...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Maysville, KY
Government
City
Maysville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
Vice

Cops Still Don’t Want to Report Bad Batches of Drugs to Health Officials

Last year, Victoria’s state coroner recommended the state roll out a service that would allow users to check the content of their drugs and alert health officials to toxic batches. It came after three people were killed in 2017 by a toxic batch of drugs being sold as MDMA in Melbourne. Now, the Victorian Greens are trying to write something similar into law.
HEALTH
AFP

US warns of 'mass overdoses' from fentanyl-spiked drugs

The top US agency combatting drug trafficking warned on Wednesday of a surge of "mass overdose" cases involving drugs like cocaine spiked with deadly amounts of fentanyl. Fentanyl -- which is cheap to make and is deadly in minute amounts -- and other synthetic opioids were involved in two thirds of the 105,000 US overdose deaths in the year to October 2021, according to the DEA. It told local law enforcement to assume that fentanyl is present in any drugs they come across. pmh/mlm
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mpd#Dea#Prescription Drugs#Maysville Walmart
NewsTalk 95.5

Montana Man Breaks Into DEA Garage to Steal His Drugs Back

43 year-old Anthony Johnson pleaded guilty in Billings Federal District Court this week to charges of possession with intent to distribute dangerous drugs. Drug Enforcement Agency personnel determined that Johnson had traveled to Colorado in March and in April. As he was returning to Montana, a Montana Highway Patrol stopped his vehicle and after a search warrant was obtained, they found 10 vacuum-sealed bricks of methamphetamine, totaling over 10 pounds of the drug, which is the equivalent of over 37,000 doses.
BILLINGS, MT
Calcasieu Parish News

8 From Louisiana Indicted for Drug and Gun Charges Involving fentanyl, Heroin, Methamphetamine, and Cocaine

8 From Louisiana Indicted for Drug and Gun Charges Involving fentanyl, Heroin, Methamphetamine, and Cocaine. Louisiana – Michael Alexander, Sr., a/k/a “Monsta,” a/k/a “Jamond,” age 39, Attrel Anderson, a/k/a “Trey,” a/k/a “Trel,” a/k/a “Da Boi,” age 30, Terrell Haynes, a/k/a “Redman, ”age 43, Star Robichaux, age 42, Joshua Prine, age 41, Michael Alexander, Jr., a/k/a “Mike Mike,” age 21, Brandon Baker, age 36, and Louis Bells, Jr., age 21, residents of Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana, were charged on March 25, 2022, in a sealed twenty-count superseding indictment by a federal grand jury. The superseding indictment was unsealed on March 31, 2022. Charges include conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine, and cocaine, distribution of fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine, use of a communication facility to facilitate a drug trafficking crime, possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense, and felon in possession of a firearm, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Walmart
L'Observateur

TPSO makes arrest following drug complaint

On April 20, 2022, TPSO Narcotics Agents were conducting surveillance on a South Baptist Road apartment complex after receiving several complaints of potential drug activity. Agents soon learned Joseph Paul “Joey” Deliberto was the primary suspect, and learned he was possibly distributing heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine and prescription pills. While conducting the surveillance, agents observed a female identified as Natalie Marie Reese arrive and enter the apartment. Reese was also being sought by law enforcement due to a failure to appear warrant. As agents approached the apartment and announced their presence, they were subsequently forced to make entry into the residence where Deliberto and Reese were detained without incident. A subsequent search of the residence left Agents in complete shock…..
LAW ENFORCEMENT
FOXBusiness

Ex-pharmacist gets 10 years in prison for $180M health care fraud

A former Mississippi pharmacist was sentenced on Tuesday to 10 years in prison for a healthcare fraud that resulted in more than $180 million in false billings being submitted to private insurers and the federal TRICARE program for military service members, of which more than $50 million was paid out by the government.
HATTIESBURG, MS
KWQC

CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on drug charge

(KWQC) - Have you seen him?. Chaselein English, 25, is wanted by the Quad City Metropolitan Enforcement Group for possession of meth with the intent to deliver. Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities said he is 5-foot-7, 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. If you know where he...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WSAZ

WSAZ Investigates | Hidden High

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Officials are warning about potentially deadly products that look just like some of your child’s favorite foods, including popular chips, cookies and candies. These products are being sold as non-active hemp products, but have been found to actually contain high levels of THC, the active ingredient in marijuana.
CHARLESTON, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy