Family Relationships

Christina Hall’s Husband Josh Hall Defends Her Parenting Skills After Ant Anstead’s Custody Request: She’s a ‘Positive Influence’

By Riley Cardoza
Us Weekly
 2 days ago

Praising her parenting! Josh Hall came to his wife Christina Hall ’s defense after her ex-husband Ant Anstead requested full custody of their 2-year-old son, Hudson .

“Never did I think taking on three kids from two other males would be easy,” the real estate agent, 41, wrote via Instagram on Friday, April 29, referencing Hudson, as well as the reality star’s two children with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa : Taylor, 11, and Brayden, 6. “What I was sure of, the woman connected to them was worth it all. I am not these kids’ biological father, they have those. What I will be is the best example of a quality human being, always show them how to treat their mother with respect and support them in any way I can during their development.”

The retired police officer added that he and the Christina on the Coast star, 38, want to save the little ones from “outside noise” and “unnecessary trauma” amid the HGTV personality’s custody battle .

“Christina is a very driven and incredible woman who has an ability to brush anything off and keep herself composed while being a positive influence in these kids' lives while achieving success in anything she does,” Hall gushed. “I admire her greatly for that … especially watching my own mother do the same for my siblings and I growing up, I can appreciate it. There is a lot that goes on in personal lives that isn’t for public consumption, therefore not shared, kept private. So trust me as someone who likes to keep a low profile, no one except those directly involved knows jack about any situation more than them. Two sides and the truth.”

The Texas resident concluded by writing that he “will always protect” the Wellness Remodel author and “keep her safe,” writing, “No one will hurt her with me in the picture. She doesn’t bother anyone, she deserves the same in return. I will ensure that’s the case.”

Josh and Christina went public with their romance in 2021, with Us Weekly confirming earlier this month that they tied the knot .

His social media upload came one day after Anstead, 43, filed — and was denied — changes to their custody agreement, claiming that Christina is an unfit parent to their toddler. The former couple, who were married from 2018 to 2021 , have a hearing scheduled for June.

What Ant is doing deeply saddens me ,” the Flip Your Life author told Us of the filing in a Thursday, April 28, statement. “If this was really about Hudson, as he says, this should have been handled privately with a private judge or mediation, as myself and my attorney have suggested.”

Joan Young
2d ago

OK short timer, I don't think your information is correct, you are looking tru rose tinted glasses! She has married 3 different men in as many years, I don't believe that's the sigh of a great mother!

