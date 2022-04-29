Wolves want £100m for Neves, Haaland to Man City may help Arsenal, Gunners begin Dybala ‘discussions’ – latest updates

ARSENAL will have to stump up a whopping figure of £100 million if they want to lure Ruben Neves to the Emirates this summer.

The midfield maestro is being heavily linked with a switch to North London and Wolves have named the price the Gunners will have to pay for his services.

Elsewhere, Erling Haaland's transfer move to Manchester City could help Mikel Arteta secure one of his top targets in the summer window.

And the Gunners are reportedly one of four Premier League clubs to begin 'discussions' for Argentine international Paulo Dybala.

Fan's view - Jesus the one

As an Arsenal fan, I believe Gabriel Jesus could transform Arsenal into title contenders.

He has the talent and profile to lift the Gunners out of Premier League obscurity.

And with Jesus leading the line, we have a real shot at emulating Liverpool's style of play.

Mikel Arteta - the rebuild master

Arsenal look to keep their top four bid going against West Ham this weekend.

But whatever happens, Mikel Arteta has transformed Arsenal's fortunes since taking charge as boss.

From rebooting Granit Xhaka's career to putting his faith in talented youngsters, Arteta is bringing the good days back to Arsenal.

But how else has Arteta rebuilt the Gunners?

David valued at over £40m

Arsenal have been told to cough up £42million if they want to sign Jonathan David this summer.

Lille have slapped the mega price-tag on their star striker amid interest from the Gunners.

David has 17 goals in all competitions this season and Arsenal want him to replace Alexandre Lacazette.

But Mikel Arteta could also contend with competition from super-rich Newcastle.

Toney tipped for Arsenal transfer

Ray Parlour has urged former club Arsenal to splash out on Brentford striker Ivan Toney.

He declared: "The strikers they’ll be looking at, they’ll also be looking at the other clubs interested in those strikers. You don’t want to be getting into bidding wars.

"How many clubs will be after Ivan Toney, if he’s available?

"That’s the sort of striker I would be trying to get at Arsenal.”

Arsenal's most expensive signings ever

Arsenal spent big last summer, splashing out £80million alone on Ben White and Aaron Ramsdale.

But with a threadbare squad, Mikel Arteta may need to spend even more in the next window. - especially if Arsenal qualify for the Champions League.

Will Arsenal smash the record £72m fee they paid for Lille's Nicolas Pepe three years ago?

Bellerin may have Arsenal future

Mikel Arteta has refused to close the door on Hector Bellerin's Arsenal career, and says he expects the player to return to the Emirates in July.

The right-back has spent the season on loan at Real Betis, and noises had been made about the player joining the LaLiga club permanently at the end of the season.

However, Arteta has now hinted that he may want to keep Bellerin, particularly given that Cedric appears to be on his way out of Arsenal while Takehiro Tomiyasu struggles with injuries.

"Any player with a contractual obligation with us, both ways, is our player and is to be considered our player," Arteta said.

"Every plan considers the possibility [that Bellerin stays] and how he can fit into our team."

Arteta praises maturing Xhaka

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has heaped praise on Granit Xhaka for turning his Arsenal career around.

The Swiss midfielder, once seen as a hot-headed and error-prone liability, is one of the most-improved players at the Emirates this season.

The 29-year-old has even won over some Gunners fan that once booed him from the field, and the turnaround hasn't been lost on Arteta.

Speaking at his Friday afternoon press conference, the Spaniard said: “Things have been happening in [Granit's] private life.

"He’s a father now, and he’s been through a lot of difficult moments but he’s found a lot of support internally to deal with certain situations.

"His character, the way he approaches problems, and how he's willing to change things [are honourable]. He’s changing constantly to become a better person and a better player so all credit to him.”

Rivaldo: Jesus has resurrected City career

Barcelona legend Rivaldo reckons Gabriel Jesus will remain at Manchester City after arguably his most impressive week since moving to England.

The Brazilian followed up his four-goal haul against Watford with another in Tuesday's 4-3 Champions League semi-final, first leg victory over Real Madrid.

And those displays were enough to convince his compatriot that the striker still has a future at City - despite the imminent arrival of Erling Haaland.

Speaking in his role as an ambassador for Betfair, Rivaldo said: 'A few days ago, there were rumours about a potential move for Gabriel Jesus to Arsenal, but I think that those speculations are now over after his performances this week.

"All can change quickly in football and a week, and five goals should be enough to leave all that speculation behind and I believe that now both player and manager are happy with the current situation and eager to try to win important titles at the end of the season."

Saka spot on for Arsenal

From penalty heartbreak to penalty king!

Perhaps nothing highlights Bukayo Saka's attitude and determination to reach the top of the game than the manner in which he has bounced back from his Euro 2020 final nightmare.

The 20-year-old had his decisive penalty saved in the shootout against Italy as England missed out on glory.

For most players, that would have been enough to ensure they shied away from spotkicks for the rest of their career.

Yet Saka has stepped up when Arsenal have needed him in the past fortnight, scoring important penalties to seal victories over Chelsea and Manchester United - making him youngest ever player to score from the spot in consecutive Premier League appearances.

Remarkably, these are the only three penalties of his senior career.

And if he were too add a third successful spotkick at West Ham on Sunday, he would follow in the footsteps of an Arsenal legend.

Only Ian Wright has scored a penalty in three consecutive Premier League appearances for Arsenal, doing so back in March 1994.

Omar days! Striker dreams of England

Egyptian forward Omar Marmoush insists that playing playing for Arsenal in the Premier League would be a dream.

The 23-year-old, on loan at Stuttgart from Wolsburg, has been linked with a move to North London with both the Gunners and Tottenham having watched the striker.

And it's Arsenal who will feel best placed to land Marmoush, after he told German publication BILD that he grew up watching the sides of Arsene Wenger.

“My dream is the Premier League,” he said.

“I don’t have a favourite club, but I watch Arsenal and Liverpool a lot.”

Marmoush has scored four goals and provided three assists in 20 Bundesliga appearances this season.

On your Marcs: Gunners want Rashford

Arsenal have registered their interest in Manchester United star Marcus Rashford, reports suggest.

That is according to Football Insider, who claim that the Gunners have set aside £45million to boost their attack and are looking to splash it all on Rashford in the summer.

The forward has struggled at United this season after starting out with a shoulder injury, and his future at the club is 'up in the air'.

The North Londoners are desperate to land an attacker from the top shelf this summer and the England international is reportedly a 'leading target'.

Arsenal lost star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Barcelona during the January transfer window.

Manager Mikel Arteta is also likely to be left without any centre-forwards at the end of the season as Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah's contracts run out in June.

Gunners begin Paulo Dybala discussions

Arsenal are one of four Premier League clubs that have started speaking to Paulo Dybala's representatives about bringing the striker to England.

The Argentine striker has confirmed that he will depart Juventus on a free transfer this summer, and he has no shortage of suitors.

The Gunners' need for a striker is well-known, and the lack of transfer fee will allow the club to prepare a bumper contract for the 28-year-old.

However, the North Londoners face competition from rivals Tottenham as well as Manchester United and Newcastle.

ALLIANZ STADIUM, TURIN, ITALY - 2022/04/20: Paulo Dybala of Juventus FC looks on during the Coppa Italia semi-final second leg football match between Juventus FC and ACF Fiorentina. Juventus FC won 2-0 over ACF Fiorentina (3-0 on aggregate) and moved on to the final. (Photo by NicolÃ² Campo/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Wolves want £100m for Neves

Wolverhampton Wanderers have slapped a £100million price tag on midfielder Ruben Neves with the Premier League's biggest clubs circling Molineux.

Arsenal have shown themselves to be incredibly keen on the Portuguese ace, but there is also interest from Manchester United and Tottenham.

However, Bruno Lage this week indicated that the Black Country club won't give away their prized asset without an expensive fight.

The Wolves boss revealed that the Old Gold won't do business with any of their rivals for less than an eye-watering £100m.

Haaland deal may help Gunners

Lukas Podolski's suggestion that Arsenal should move to sign Erling Haaland may seem far fetched, but the striker's transfer could still benefit his former club.

Haaland is now widely expected to join Manchester City in a mega-money deal, further boosting the attacking quality of the reigning champions.

However, the transfer is likely to leave Gabriel Jesus surplus to requirements at the Etihad, opening the door for the Gunners to bag a forward of their own.

And that's the view of former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson.

“If Haaland goes to City, I can see Jesus going to Arsenal,” Robinson told Football Insider.

“City will not see Arsenal as a direct threat to them. It will take a few years for Mikel Arteta to get them on the level of City.

“If Jesus is to leave, I imagine he would be keen on a move to Arsenal. The move would make a lot of sense if he wants to stay in this country.”

Good morning Arsenal fans

Ex-Arsenal man Lukas Podolski has optimistically urged the club to try and sign Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland.

Podolski said: “If he’s coming to England, he has to come to us Arsenal of course.

“Haaland is an interesting player for everyone because I think he has a release clause, and there are not a lot of clubs who can pay that.

“Of course, the English clubs have it, and I’d be happy if he got an offer from Arsenal.

“I think, first of all, Arsenal need a No.9. We don’t have a proper No9.

“Then, it would be great for the fans, for everyone at the club to make the next step for Arsenal. Let’s see what happens to him.

“Arsenal won’t be the only club who would send an offer to Borussia Dortmund.”

Martin Odegaard is “happy” with Arsenal and boss Mikel Arteta.

The midfielder’s father, Hans Erik, told Norway’s VG: “Many people talk about it being so very good now.

“But if you look at the last few years, he has been stable for a long time. He was not so bad in Real Sociedad either.

“Now he has joined a team that is developing very well. He thrives there.

“A declaration of trust. He is very happy with Arteta, but also very happy with the support staff, everything around the club and the locker room. The players have received him well.”

United leading race for Osimhen

Manchester United are leading the race to sign Arsenal target Victor Osimhen, according to reports in Italy.

Corriere dello Sport report that Old Trafford officials have already contacted the striker’s agent regarding a summer switch.

A fee of £84million has been quoted for the Nigerian, who has scored 16 goals in 28 Serie A appearances for Napoli this season.

Gunners watch in Europe

Reiss Nelson is in action against Arsenal team-mates Matteo Guendouzi and William Saliba.

The score between Feyenoord and Marseille is currently 2-2.

Neves £100m price tage

Wolves manager Bruno Lage has slapped a £100million price tag on Arsenal and Man Utd target Ruben Neves.

The midfielder is a wanted man this summer after a number of standout seasons in the Premier League.

Lage said: "We need to be ready for everything. A player like Ruben Neves has a value of £100m.

"Anything can happen, not just with Ruben."

Arsenal blow in Leao chase

AC Milan have opened contract talks with rumoured Arsenal target Rafael Leao, according to reports.

The Portuguese wide man has attracted interested from the Gunners, among others, with his impressive displays in Serie A this season.

Leao's current contract will have two years remaining come the summer, with Milan eager to extend.

According to Italian reporter Antonio Vitiello, the 21-year-old's agents have already received an "important" offer from another club for their client.

He adds that Milan have offered Leao around £70,000-a-week to stay - but he wants more.

Should they fail to agree on a new contract, Milan could potentially let their young attacker go this summer.

'jury is still out' on Arteta

Danny Mills has declared that Mikel Arteta hasn't done a great job at Arsenal with the jury still out on whether he is the right man for the North Londoners.

The ex-England international has stated there are still question marks over the Gunners, even though the club are sitting in fourth spot.

Speaking to SunSport on behalf of FreeSuperTips, Mills said: "I think the jury is still out on Mikel Arteta.

"He does really well then has two or three bad results which brings questions marks again.

"A lot of it depends on whether they get into the top four and the North London derby will be huge in that race.

"Whether they can hold off Spurs to get into that position. I would say he's done a decent job, but not a great job."

Gunners to go again next season

Arsenal will go this season WITHOUT a trophy.

But boss Mikel Arteta will be sure to rally the troops again ahead of next term.