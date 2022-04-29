Fabian Schar agrees new two-year contract at Newcastle as Eddie Howe ties down one of his key players... with the defender describing the city as his 'second home'

Fabian Schar has agreed a new two-year contract at Newcastle following an impressive season at the heart of the club's defence.

The 30-year-old has been one of the players most revitalised by Eddie Howe's arrival at St. James' Park and has been a mainstay under the former Bournemouth boss.

Only goalkeeper Martin Dubravka has made more appearances for Newcastle since Howe was appointed manager.

'I'm absolutely delighted,' Schar told the club's official website. 'It's what I always wanted - to stay here to play for this unbelievable club.

'Since my first day in Newcastle, I felt so comfortable; it's like a second home and now to stay here for some more years, I'm delighted.'

'I've been delighted with Fabian's form,' Howe added. 'He is the ultimate professional and a hugely important player in our dressing room.

'I'm delighted he has committed himself to the club. He is very driven for future success and I'm pleased he will be a part of our future.'

Schar started just two league games under Steve Bruce at the beginning of the season and looked set to depart at the end of the campaign.

However, he has completed 90 minutes in 21 of Howe's 23 league games in charge as Newcastle have gone from the thick of the relegation battle to the top half.

The 30-year-old could reach 100 appearances for Newcastle by the end of the campaign

Howe, who tried to signed Schar from Hoffenheim when he was Bournemouth manager, held a one-to-one meeting with the defender in November and told him he would be one of his key players.

The Swiss international was even handed the armband for last month's game against Everton in the absence of Jamaal Lascelles and Jonjo Shelvey.

Having signed for the club from Deportivo La Coruna in 2018, Schar has made 98 appearances in total for the Magpies - scoring nine goals - and could complete his century by the end of the season.