Asheville, NC

Waiting for justice: Police, victim's mom ask for help to solve deadly shooting from 2020

By Samiar Nefzi
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — For the past two years, an Asheville mother has been searching for answers after her 20-year-old son was gunned down. “He had a smile that lit the room up,” Meiko Jackson said of her son, who was killed in Asheville two years ago. “It was so hard...

