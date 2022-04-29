Coyote attack in Huntington Beach leaves girl seriously injured as cops hunt beast in California city ‘overrun’ by pest

A GIRL has been seriously injured after being attacked by a coyote, police have said.

The victim was attacked by the beast in Huntington Beach, California on April 28.

A girl has been attacked by a coyote in Huntington Beach, California Credit: AFP

Cops rushed to the scene as they responded to the attack that took place on the beach, north of the pier.

Officers in a statement: "The child was transported to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries."

The victim hasn't been named and her age remains unknown.

Police do not intend to release further details as she's a minor.

Cops are working with the California Department of Fish and Game to track and euthanize the coyote.

The beast currently remains on the loose.

Locals online claim Huntington Beach has been "overrun" by the animals.

One said: "It is time to do something to protect our communities."

Residents claim they've spotted the animals in the city in recent days.

Cops revealed they've been conducting trapping efforts throughout the city over the past weeks.

Coyotes are native to North America and the beast is smaller than the red wolf.

They can be found in areas including cities, suburbs, and rural farms.

Locals are urged to report any sightings to 714 960-8811.

The Sun has approached Huntington Beach Police Department for comment.

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS