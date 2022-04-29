ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Who were the Picts, the early inhabitants of Scotland?

By Tom Garlinghouse
LiveScience
LiveScience
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Picts were an Iron Age people who lived in the northern and eastern parts of what is now Scotland, flourishing from approximately the fourth century A.D. to the ninth century. Originally, the Picts were tribal peoples organized into loose confederations, but they later created two politically and militarily powerful kingdoms...

www.livescience.com

Comments / 20

Timothy McCaskey
2d ago

Several Species of Small Furry Animals Gathered Together in a Cave and Grooving With a Pict.

Reply(1)
5
Related
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Places To Visit in the Scottish Highlands

This spring, my sister and I are planning to visit Scotland, and to be more specific: the Scottish Highlands. We love nature and Scotland is the perfect place to go for. We intend to book a hotel in Aberdeen and then visit the highlands by train.
BBC

Covid exam changes to continue in Scotland next year

Changes to the way pupils were assessed during the pandemic will continue next year, Scotland's exams body has said. The Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) had modified National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher assessments as well as some National 3 and 4 courses. The aim of the changes was to reduce...
EDUCATION
BBC

Archaeologists dig into Eildon hillfort's secrets

Some of the country's leading archaeologists have spent the week on top of one of the south of Scotland's most iconic hills. Finds and dating samples from Eildon Hill North could help rewrite history by proving knights from King Arthur's era were still calling the hillfort their home. Historians have...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Bamburgh retains title of Britain’s best seaside resort

A tiny village on the Northumberland coast has topped a ranking of Britain’s best seaside resorts for the second year in a row.Bamburgh came first out of 87 destinations in a survey of more than 4,300 people by consumer group Which?.It received the maximum of five stars for its beaches, seafront, peace and quiet, scenery and value for money – with an overall score of 87%.UK seaside locations have enjoyed a surge in popularity during the pandemic, with many people opting for domestic holidays rather than overseas trips.Bamburgh, which has a population of around 400, boasts a historic and imposing...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tacitus
Person
Hadrian
epicstream.com

Princess Charlene Heartbreak: Prince Albert's Wife Battling With Princess Caroline For Princess Gabriella And Prince Jacques? Royal Allegedly Left Monaco Again

Princess Charlene made headlines in March after she finally returned to the principality and reunited with her family in Monaco. The palace, in a statement, confirmed that the mother of Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques is back in the country and would continue her "convalescence in the Principality with her husband and her children by her side."
WORLD
BBC

The street that Hitler wanted to erase from history

Benedetta Perilli is an Italian journalist who recently moved into a beautiful apartment in the very heart of Rome. But there’s a hitch. The house is also the site of one the biggest urban massacres in Europe’s recent history. On 23 March 1944, Italian partisans from the Patriotic Action Group placed a bomb at the corner of Rasella street, and killed 33 Nazi soldiers.
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scots#Roman Empire#Ireland#Uk#Latin#Pictish#Romans#Live Science#Celtic
Salon

The Mount Everest mystery deepens: Was there an international cover-up of a dead climber's ascent?

In the spring of 2019, I led a team to the Chinese side of Mount Everest to try and solve one of mountaineering's greatest mysteries: Who really was the first to leave their boot prints on its summit? Officially, the tallest mountain on Earth was first ascended by Tenzing Norgay and Edmund Hillary on May 29, 1953. But there has always been a chance that pioneering British mountaineers George Leigh Mallory and Andrew Sandy Irvine, who were last seen at 28,200 feet on June 8th, 1924, still "going strong" for the top, might have beat them to the punch. Mallory and Irvine, wearing wool and gabardine, hobnailed leather boots and homemade oxygen sets, disappeared into a swirling cloud on that fateful day, never to be seen alive again. Ever since, the question of whether they might have made the top before falling or succumbing to the elements has stirred the collective imagination of the mountaineering world.
LIFESTYLE
Popculture

Candy Recall Sparks Factory Closure

Italian confectionery group Ferrero has been ordered to suspend production at its Belgium plant after dozens of salmonella infections linked to its Kinder products have been reported in numerous countries. The plant was shut down after Belgium's food safety agency AFSCA-FAVV, per Sky News, said a link was confirmed between more than 100 salmonella cases and Ferrero production in southern Belgium.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
The Guardian

Dorset ospreys produce egg for first time in 200 years

A pair of ospreys have made the first breeding attempt in southern England for almost 200 years. Conservationists are delighted that a pair of the birds at Poole Harbour, Dorset, have produced an egg, which they are guarding at a nest in a secret location. Thanks to nest cameras, viewers can watch the female osprey incubate her egg on a livestream.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Diabetes patients more likely to have feet amputated if they live in poor areas

The likelihood that a diabetes patient will need to have a foot amputated differs sharply depending on where they are living in the UK, according to new government health data which reveals thousands of procedures are being carried out each year.People living in the most deprived areas of the country had a risk of amputation that was between 1.47 and 1.82 times higher compared to the least deprived areas, figures published by the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities from the three years leading up to the pandemic.Close to 1 per cent of NHS spending goes on health care related...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Independent

Doctors reveal probable cause of mysterious child hepatitis

A total of 111 cases of sudden Hepatitis in children have been identified within the UK with “increasing” evidence that the problem is linked to a virus called adenovirus. The UK Health Security Agency has said it cannot rule out other causes such as Covid, which it is also investigating but that adenovirus had been indentified within 40 out of the 53 cases so far tested for it. Out of the cases identified within the UK a total of 81 are of children in England, 14 in Scotland, 11 in Wales and five in Northern Ireland, with the majority...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
InsideHook

Archaeologists Are Discovering New Details of Vikings’ Time in Britain

Delve deeply enough into the history of Britain and eventually, you’ll encounter Vikings. Thomas Williams’s book about the period, titled Viking Britain: A History, is an invaluable guide to this particular aspect of history. And if you watched the recent film The Dig, you may well have a sense of the thrill that can come from unearthing a previously-unimaginable part of the past.
SCIENCE
AFP

Mystery sarcophagus found in Notre-Dame to be opened

A mysterious leaden sarcophagus discovered in the bowels of Paris' Notre-Dame cathedral after it was devastated by a fire will soon be opened and its secrets revealed, French archaeologists said Thursday. And could Notre-Dame, this unknown person's home for so many centuries, serve as their final resting place?
SCIENCE
LiveScience

LiveScience

57K+
Followers
4K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

For the science geek in everyone, Live Science breaks down the stories behind the most interesting news and photos on the Internet, while also digging up fascinating discoveries that hit on a broad range of fields, from dinosaurs and archaeology to wacky physics and astronomy to health and human behavior. If you want to learn something interesting every day, Live Science is the place for you.

 https://www.livescience.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy