Cell Phones

Speed camera 'hero', 17, exposes the 'new, unmarked technology' being used against Aussie drivers - but is all as it seems?

By Kylie Stevens
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

The young speed camera crusader dubbed a national hero for exposing hidden cops has issued a new warning about the latest unmarked device targeting unsuspecting drivers.

Beau Jackson, 17, has made a name for himself parking near mobile cameras around the NSW Central Coast with a makeshift sign warning unsuspecting motorists about potential speed traps.

Rail, hail or shine, the teen spends most days before and after work parked in locations where he feels cameras are 'unfairly' trying to catch people to raise revenue - such as at the bottom of hills, or in places where the speed limit suddenly drops.

The teen has ramped up his vigilante efforts, despite being slapped with a $250 fine by the NSW's Environmental Protection Agency and a recent encounter with a middle-aged 'Karen'.

On Friday, he came across an unmarked trailer hidden around a corner fitted with what looks like two speed cameras with another two mobile detection cameras attached in the Newcastle suburb of Merewether.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21xC2w_0fOFsvXM00
Beau Jackson (pictured) is now a household name over his vigilante efforts warning unsuspecting drivers about hidden cameras

Beau shared the footage with his cult following on Instagram and TikTok. 'Check this out - look what I've just come across,' he says in the video.

'Two speed cameras built into this little device which also has a mobile phone detection camera on the roof.

'Look at these sly dogs. You can hear it running, it's operating and there's all the cameras.

'And not one bloody marking anywhere resembling on whose vehicle/trailer this is.'

He described the device as 'new camera technology, which doesn't involve an operator, and is unmarked'.

However Beau's latest video sparked a divided reaction from viewers.

Many commended him for his vigilante efforts while others welcomed the mobile phone detection cameras. 'Love ya work mate keep it up,' one fan commented.

Others pointed out the trailer was likely a mobile phone detection device filled with additional cameras for number plate recognition, prompting a clarification from Beau.

'If I'm wrong about them being not speed cameras, I apologise,' he replied in the comments.

'I agree with mobile phone cameras but I've never seen them on the mobile phone cameras.'

Daily Mail Australia has contacted the NSW Roads and Maritime Services for comment about his claims about the apparent new technology.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EOhjD_0fOFsvXM00
Speed camera vigilante Beau Jackson came across these new unmarked cameras in Newcastle  on Friday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I8s1H_0fOFsvXM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eKHSr_0fOFsvXM00
The unmarked trailer was also fitted with mobile phone detection cameras (pictured)

The road vigilante was confronted by a grouchy middle-aged woman who demanded he stop warning drivers near her home last Friday.

Beau shared a video of the woman with his 35,000 followers on his Tik Tok account with the caption: 'Have we met before? Oh that's right we have, your name was Karen right?'

Beau filmed 'Karen' walking away, and said from behind the camera: 'This lady tried getting me by complaining about the honks - tried getting a photo of my number plate.'

'It's the first Karen interaction,' he laughed, as another passer-by honked their horn.

Beau was parked down the street from where she lived and stayed there for three hours until the mobile speed camera moved.

'She asked me to move because she was sick of the honking,' he told Daily Mail Australia earlier this week.

'I told her I was only parked there because the speed camera van was parked a few metres in front of me.'

He has vowed to fight a $250 fine from the EPA for 'littering from [his] Yamaha' - claiming he didn't litter and insisting the fine is payback from the government for costing them millions of dollars in revenue.

Beau, who insists he's never been fined for a speeding offence, agrees motorists who are 'dramatically' over the speed limit should be punished.

'I'm doing it for those who are done four or six kilometres over because they also park at the bottom of a hill,' he recently told A Current Affair.

'If it was in a school zone or on a stretch of road where people are speeding I wouldn't warn anyone.

'But they are often set up to ping people going a few kilometres over the speed limit at the bottom of a hill and that's unfair.'

'If they want to save lives, then have signs here warning people, along with signs on the front and back of the car.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BpDMj_0fOFsvXM00
Mr Jackson (pictured) hoped to sell merchandise full-time. His mother Deanne said she 'couldn't be prouder'

Beau says he has checked with the police to ensure what he was doing what he was doing wasn't illegal.

'They think I'm doing the community a service as I'm actually making people slow down,' he added.

Motorists often go out of their way to thank Mr Jackson by buying him McDonald's, coffee, energy drinks and chocolate.

The 17-year-old used to work mowing lawns and for Dominos, but he hopes to sell bumper stickers full-time which are now on sale.

'I've got vinyl bumper stickers with different designs and slogans - they're high-quality and weather-proof,' Beau said.

One sticker says: 'Too many Karens! Not enough Beaus!'

Another reads: 'Speed cameras don't slow people down!! Beau does!!'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cThuG_0fOFsvXM00
Teenage road vigilante, Beau Jackson, 17, spends his spare time alerting drivers to hidden police speed traps

Comments / 0

