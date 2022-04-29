ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmer unearths ancient statue of serpent-crowned goddess in Gaza

By Emily Staniforth
 2 days ago
A local farmer has unearthed a 4,500-year-old limestone statue in Gaza, the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities run by the Islamist group Hamas announced on Tuesday (April 26). The statue, believed to depict the head of the Canaanite goddess Anat, measures 8.7 inches (22 centimeters) tall and is estimated...

Becky Hutchens
2d ago

As we know their just one God. That made the world, the universe, every man and child, animals, insects, everything. I mean everything. only one God, one savour. Those who we all post to worship. oh and Holy Ghost.

LiveScience

LiveScience

ABOUT

For the science geek in everyone, Live Science breaks down the stories behind the most interesting news and photos on the Internet, while also digging up fascinating discoveries that hit on a broad range of fields, from dinosaurs and archaeology to wacky physics and astronomy to health and human behavior. If you want to learn something interesting every day, Live Science is the place for you.

 https://www.livescience.com/

