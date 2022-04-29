Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley: How To Win Against All Odds

Today’s “Wake Up & Win” with Dr. Willie Jolley, understand how to win against all odds.



Dr. Jolley: This time of challenge and change. I want to give you tips to come back. I recently shared some quotes from Dr. Maya Angelou and how she said “good news is good for your soul. It puts starch in your spine.” So many people reach out after I shared those quotes.

I want to share a couple more quotes with Dr. Angelou to encourage you, especially in this time when people have lost jobs and businesses are struggling and they feel like they have lost. Dr. Maya Angelou said that we will sometimes have defeats but we can have defeats without being defeated. And you can fail without being a failure. Those who win see failure as defeat is merely part of the process to get to winning against all odds. And she said you may not control all the events that happen to you, but you can decide not to be reduced by those events.

Decide to win today, because you can.

