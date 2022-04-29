ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adidas Dropping New “Hi-Res Red” Colorway For The Yeezy Boost 700

By O
 2 days ago

Source: @ryivibes / Instagram

Even though Kanye’s popularity continues to struggle due to his out of pocket ways and actions, his sneakers still remain a hot commodity and adidas continue to drop new colorways for their various Yeezy models and the Yeezy Boost 700 is next in line to get a vibrant new colorway.

According to Nice Kicks the Yeezy Boost 700 will be getting a crazy bright red colorway later on this year dubbed the “Hi-Res Red” that is sure to be a hit amongst bloods from West to East if nothing else.

The sneaker features a bright Hi-Res Red mesh upper and tongue with suede overlays seen in black and grey. The full-length BOOST encapsulated midsole is seen in maroon with orange and dark teal hits and maroon is seen again on the laces and forefoot. Lastly, Hi-Res Red is seen again on the outsole to finish off the sneaker.

These are just a tad bit too red for our taste but hey, to each his own.

The adidas Yeezy Boost 700 “Hi-Res Red is set to drop later this year via adidas Confirmed, Yeezy Supply, and select retailers for the retail price of $300. Will you be checking for these when they drop or are these a hard pass for your sneaker collection? Let us know in the comments section below.

