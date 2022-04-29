ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blac Chyna Vs. The Kardashians, Trump’s Subpoena, ASAP Rocky Update & More!

By @Djxo313
We tap in with viral TikTok star and law student @iamlegallyhype for legal expertise on today’s trending topics. This week we discuss the results of the raid that happened at ASAP Rocky ‘s house, Blac Chyna ‘s lawsuit against the Kardashian family and more!

