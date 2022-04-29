ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘Selling Sunset’ Wasn’t Emma Hernan’s 1st Reality Show: See Her Cameo on ‘Southern Charm’

Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2 days ago
Emma Hernan. Courtesy of Netflix

She’s been holding back on Us ! If you thought Emma Hernan ’s first experience with reality TV was when she joined Selling Sunset in 2021, you’d be in good company — until an eagle-eyed fan unearthed the Netflix personality’s past appearance on Southern Charm .

'Selling Sunset' Cast's Love Lives: Who the Netflix Stars Are Dating Off Screen

Read article

“Wonder where you’ve seen Emma from Selling Sunset before??” a TikTok user shared in a clip posted Thursday, April 28. “Season 3 episode 9 of Southern Charm circa 2016.”

Indeed, the season 3 episode “Hold Your Horses,” which aired in April 2016, featured Hernan, 30, being introduced to Craig Conover and Shep Rose . “Are you all California girls?” Rose, 41, asked. “Sometimes, there’s too many options,” he later quipped to the camera.

This is far from the only headline the Oppenheim Group agent has made of late. On Monday, April 25, Hernan clarified the juicy confession she made about Ben Affleck on a recent episode of Selling Sunset . (Season 5 of the hit dropped on Netflix on April 22.)

In the episode, the realtor told costar Chrishell Stause that she and the Argo director, 49, had been “texting” after matching on the celebrity dating app Raya . The two bonded over their home state of Massachusetts, and “he may or may not have asked to grab … coffee a few times,” Hernan revealed.

@allymanor

My brain is filled with useless pop culture facts for your entertainment 🫠💛 #sellingsunset #southerncharm

♬ original sound - Ally Manor

After the episode aired, however, Affleck — who has been in a relationship with fiancée Jennifer Lopez since May 2021 — explained via his rep that he hadn’t been an “active member” on Raya “for several years.”

Hernan appeared to confirm this herself when she explained on E!’s Daily Pop that the interaction with the Oscar winner “was not recent. This was 2019. Literally, the smallest, innocent little thing. … [It] blew up out of proportion.”

A Timeline of Ben Affleck’s Time on Raya

Read article

Her rep clarified the situation to Us Weekly , noting, “Ben and Emma’s Raya interaction occurred in 2019. They matched, they exchanged messages, they never met.”

Throughout season 5 of Selling Sunset , the Netflix star found herself in even more sticky situations with her dating life.

‘Selling Sunset’ Stars Then vs Now: What They Looked Like Before the Show

Read article

“I never flirt with clients. I am always strictly business, but it’s hard not to flirt with Micah,” Hernan said of property developer Micah McDonald . “I usually don’t mix business with pleasure, but Micah’s a little bit different. We had like one or two meetings, and I was like, ‘Oh, my God. Not only is he attractive and successful and confident, but we actually have a lot in common. I mean, basically he’s just, like, check, check, checking every damn box.’”

The prior season — Hernan’s first — the Netflix star duked it out with costar Christine Quinn over their mutual ex and fellow Oppenheim agent, Peter Cornell .

Comments / 0

Related
CinemaBlend

Ahead Of Selling, Flip Or Flop's Christina Hall Showed Off Her Home And The Views Are Stunning

It’s new year, new vibes for Christina Hall (formerly Haack). The TV personality made the huge decision to end Flip or Flop, after ten seasons of house renovations with her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa. In the interim, she has also quietly gotten married to her realtor fiancé, Josh Hall, who she took up dating in the months following her divorce from Ant Anstead in 2020. Now, Hall reveals that she’s selling her home, too! She's showed off the property as of late and, wow, the views are really stunning.
DANA POINT, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Massachusetts State
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christine Quinn
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Peter Cornell
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Al Pacino, 81, grabs dinner with Mick Jagger’s ex Noor Alfallah, 28

Al Pacino grabbed dinner with Mick Jagger’s ex-girlfriend Noor Alfallah at Felix Trattoria in Venice, Calif., Saturday night. The two were spotted leaving in the same car after dining at the Italian eatery. Both Pacino, 81, and Alfallah, 28, went with all-black ensembles for the outing. “The Godfather” star donned a button-down shirt, jacket, slacks and sneakers, while Alfallah opted for a lacy black top paired with leather pants, a matching jacket and boots. While the two were spotted leaving together, it appears their date wasn’t necessarily a romantic candlelit dinner for two. Pacino and Alfallah were joined by other friends — including Jason Momoa,...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Flip or Flop Star Christina Hall’s Husband Defends Her After News About Their Secret Wedding Breaks

As much as it’s pretty clear that loads of people would love to be famous (even if only for a short time), it’s also obvious that living part of your life very publicly would probably be difficult. Your every move would be commented on and judged by strangers who don’t know the full story and may not have your best interest at heart. For nearly a full decade now, former Flip or Flop star Christina Hall has known what it’s like to deal with rumors, and now her new husband has come to her defense after news about their secret wedding broke.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Selling Sunset#Reality Tv#Cameo#Celebrity#Netflix#Tiktok#Oppenheim Group#Argo
HollywoodLife

Julia Roberts Reveals Secret To 20 Years Of Marriage: ‘Two Bathroom Sinks & A Lot Of Kissing’

Julia Roberts has an Oscar, three children, and an adoring husband, but none of it has come easily, and now she’s revealing how they’ve made it last for over 20 years. Julia married Daniel Moder on July 4, 2002, and she says they’ll celebrate their twentieth anniversary with “more kissing” according to an interview with SiriusXM’s Jess Cagle. It turns out that Julia and Danny’s secret to relationship success is simple but important. “Two bathroom sinks and a lot of kissing,” she said.
RELATIONSHIPS
Us Weekly

Selling Sunset’s Emma Hernan Explains Ben Affleck’s Raya Messages: It Was ‘The Smallest, Innocent Little Thing’ — and It Happened in 2019

Setting the record straight. Emma Hernan is speaking out about messaging with Ben Affleck on Raya after the actor denied being on the celebrity dating app for “several years.” “It was not recent,” the real estate agent, 30, clarified to E! News’ Daily Pop on Monday, April 25. “This was 2019. Literally, the smallest, innocent […]
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

Biggest ‘American Idol’ Scandals and Controversies Through the Years

A golden ticket doesn’t mean an easy journey! Since American Idol premiered in June 2002, the show, its judges and contestants have become the subject of numerous scandals and controversies. Prior to the days of voting by app for your favorite contestant, fans reported an unfair voting system during season 1 of American Idol when […]
TV SHOWS
CinemaBlend

With Flip Or Flop Having Ended, Christina Hall Just Got Another HGTV Spinoff

HGTV fans who loved watching Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa bicker over building plans and design options while renovating homes on Flip or Flop found themselves surprised when the former couple announced that March 17 would see the last episode of their hit series. The show, which began while they were still married and lasted well past Hall and El Moussa’s 2016 split, made stars of the two and launched them both into their own separate series as they continued the flagship show. Now, less than a month after the somewhat tense end of Flip or Flop, Hall has already lined up another HGTV spinoff.
TV & VIDEOS
People

Christina Hall Claims Ant Anstead Uses Son Hudson, 2, to 'Promote His Business on Social Media'

Christina Hall is calling out Ant Anstead for discrepancies in his custody filing on Thursday. In a response filing from Hall, 38, and her legal team, obtained by PEOPLE, she alleges that Anstead, 43, uses their 2-year-old son Hudson to "promote his business on social media" despite Anstead requesting in his custody filing that their son not appear in any paid media campaigns.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Amidst Flip Or Flop Ending, Christina Haack Quietly Got Married (And Changed Her Name Again)

Reality TV personality Christina Haack has been almost as well-known for her personal life as she has for her excellent designs on Flip or Flop. The HGTV star was previously married to Tarek El Moussa, with whom she led Flip or Flop for 10 seasons before the HGTV show wrapped on cable last month. Now it seems that sometime in recent months, amidst the series wrapping on the TV schedule, the star has seemingly tied the knot again. Hopefully, third time’s a charm.
RELATIONSHIPS
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

128K+
Followers
16K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy