Will There Be a ‘Squid Game’ Season 2? Details on the Netflix Series, Including Spoilers and More

The fan-favorite series is coming back! Squid Game is set to return to Netflix for a second season after its worldwide success.

“I wanted to write a story that was an allegory or fable about modern capitalist society, something that depicts an extreme competition, somewhat like the extreme competition of life. But I wanted it to use the kind of characters we’ve all met in real life,” the show's director, Hwang Dong-hyuk , told Variety in September 2021. “As a survival game it is entertainment and human drama. The games portrayed are extremely simple and easy to understand. That allows viewers to focus on the characters, rather than being distracted by trying to interpret the rules.”

Squid Game premiered via Netflix that same month and quickly became one of the streaming service's most-watched original series . Starring Lee Jung-jae as Seong Gi-hun, the show followed a group of 456 players in financial debt who take part in a game of life or death in order to win a large monetary prize.

Keep reading for everything we know about Squid Game season 2.

The Worldwide Success

Squid Game made history for its 2022 Screen Actors Guild Award nominations, for which it won Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series at the February 2022 ceremony. Lee Jung-jae and Jung Ho-yeon (who played Kang Sae-byeok) took home Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series and Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series, respectively.

Renewing the Show

In January 2022, co-CEO and Chief Content Officer for Netflix, Ted Sarandos , confirmed that Squid Game would return for a second season. “Absolutely!" he said during an earnings interview at the time, per Today . “The Squid Game universe has just begun."

What Fans Can Expect

Ahead of the show's renewal, the Squid Game director told Variety that there were no "well-developed plans" for a second season. That's since changed.

“There will be more great games, that’s all I can say.” he told Deadline on the PGA Awards red carpet in March 2022. “I’m just still brainstorming and collecting the ideas for season 2. I haven’t even started with the writing yet.”

How will the characters who died last season be integrated into the new season? Hwang teased, “I’ll try something to bring them back to season 2.”

How to Watch

There's no projected release date just yet. However, Squid Game season 2 will premiere via Netflix.

