Dave Mustaine may not be shy in offering a controversial opinion or 20, but let it never be said that the Megadeth frontman doesn't have a soft side, too. In some adorable footage shared on the metal icon's Instagram earlier this week, Dave took some time out during a date on Megadeth's epic Metal Tour Of The Year trek with Lamb Of God, Trivium and In Flames to make the day of a couple of young metal fans in the crowd.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO