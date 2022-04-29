Please Enable JavaScript

Storytelling is an ancient human trait. We were perhaps making manifest our imaginings even before we had the spoken word. In the modern world, stories are as important to us as they ever were and are crucial to many human endeavors in the creative arts, in scientific research, and, of course, in the commercial world. Work published in the International Journal of Business and Globalisation, investigates the way in which storytelling in the digital realm can be used to influence the choices of millennial consumers.

