ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Please Enable JavaScript

By Becky Schultz
ForConstructionPros.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWww.forconstructionpros.com is using a security service for protection...

www.forconstructionpros.com

Comments / 0

Related
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Inc.com

Why Are Frontline Workers Really Quitting? You Can Boil It Down to1 Simple Fact

The supply chain workforce shortage is a household problem. Empty shelves, late deliveries, and out-of-stock supplies are affecting the entire nation. Much of it is rooted in one simple fact: Brands can't hire and retain enough frontline workers. With turnover hitting over 55 percent in 2021, businesses are trying to...
RETAIL
Inc.com

Female Founders Who Are Pioneering Change in the Boardroom

Here are three organizations working to close the gender gap in the boardroom. Women's History Month will come and go, but the work of both women and men supporting the growth of female entrepreneurs and leaders continues all year long. 7 Tips for Fostering Productivity, No Matter Where Your Team...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Javascript#Security Service
The Guardian

Airbnb embraces home working with location-blind equal pay model

Airbnb staff will be able to work from almost anywhere they want, the company has announced, and they won’t see their pay docked if they move outside metropolitan areas. The new model will apply to staff in the US, but also those in the UK and other countries. To make it work, the company said it would focus in-person collaboration on roughly quarterly get-togethers and aim to bundle work together into two product releases a year, its chief executive and co-founder, Brian Chesky, said.
ECONOMY
Phys.org

Storytime marketing to millennials

Storytelling is an ancient human trait. We were perhaps making manifest our imaginings even before we had the spoken word. In the modern world, stories are as important to us as they ever were and are crucial to many human endeavors in the creative arts, in scientific research, and, of course, in the commercial world. Work published in the International Journal of Business and Globalisation, investigates the way in which storytelling in the digital realm can be used to influence the choices of millennial consumers.
INDIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
thebossmagazine.com

How Can You Improve Employee Motivation Within Your Business?

Motivation is a vital metric in any business, being a core factor in individual and overall productivity. Not only can a lack of motivation result in decreased productivity, but also the stagnation of overall company growth. If a team feels uninspired to give their best, innovation slows, and expansion is threatened. So, how can you as a business leader improve motivation within your workforce?
ECONOMY
Fortune

Countries will solve the chip crisis by working together, not by acting alone

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Computer chips are the new oil. A country needs enough of them to meet its needs, must worry about securing supply, and produce as much of it as possible to benefit from high global demand. And, like oil, a small number of actors in a complex security environment control production. Microchips define geopolitics and remake world alliances.
TECHNOLOGY
HackerNoon

A Quick Look Under the Hood of an NFT Smart Contract (Part 1)

A smart contract is the heart of an NFT that powers it to do what it does. In this article series, we take an in-depth look at an NFT smart contract. NFTs, otherwise known as non-fungible tokens, come in many different types, but at its core is a smart contract that defines what makes these assets what they are and how they work within a set of pre-programmed conditions.
ECONOMY
The Guardian

‘Bossware is coming for almost every worker’: the software you might not realize is watching you

When the job of a young east coast-based analyst – we’ll call him James – went remote with the pandemic, he didn’t envisage any problems. The company, a large US retailer for which he has been a salaried employee for more than half a decade, provided him with a laptop, and his home became his new office. Part of a team dealing with supply chain issues, the job was a busy one, but never had he been reprimanded for not working hard enough.
TECHNOLOGY
Black Enterprise

United Partners with OneTen to Help Create One Million Family-Sustaining Jobs for Black Talent Over Ten Years

United Airlines announced a new collaboration with OneTen, a coalition of leading chief executives and their companies committed to creating one million family-sustaining careers for Black talent with opportunity for advancement over the next 10 years. The collaboration with OneTen comes as United has already hired more than 6,000 people since January and expects to hire an additional 8,000 this year alone — with the goal to add 50,000 people to United in the next five years, according to a press release.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
pymnts

B2B Cross-Border Tech Platform Geniemode Raises $28M in Series B

B2B cross-border tech program Geniemode has raised $28 million in a Series B round, which it will use to expand further into international markets and strengthen its supplier base in India and Southeast Asia. According to a Business Standard report Thursday (April 28), the funding will also be used to...
BUSINESS
Fast Company

The workplace of the future: Hybrid, Gen Z-friendly, and by invitation only

We are all starting to navigate a mass return to the office, a continuation of the hybrid model, or something entirely different, and there are so many questions to address. What do employees want and/or need now? How can we build in flexibility without losing social connectivity and diluting corporate culture? Plus—most importantly—how can we reconfigure organizations for the incoming Gen Z workforce?
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
freightwaves.com

Engaging with higher-quality driver leads — Taking the Hire Road

As many companies in the industry continue to struggle with driver recruitment and retention, companies like KJ Media are stepping in with solutions. KJ Media is a full-service, digital media agency dedicated to partnering with companies in the trucking industry and delivering recruiting and retention solutions through digital marketing. Jackie...
ECONOMY
ScienceBlog.com

Thinking About God Lowers Consumer Interest in Self-Improvement Products

Religious shoppers are less likely to buy such items when they feel unconditionally loved by God. Whether it is marketing a tea to sharpen thinking, or sheets that promote sounder sleep, the $10 billion self-help industry has always attracted consumers with products that promise to improve aspects of their bodies and their lives.
RELIGION
WWD

Follain Joins Forces With Novi Connect for Sustainable Sourcing

Click here to read the full article. Clean beauty retailer Follain has teamed up with data-driven sourcing platform Novi Connect as the retailer looks to ramp up sustainability efforts. “Our ingredient policy has been at the core of Follain’s mission and business since Day One,” said Tara Foley, founder of Follain. “This new partnership with Novi will make it easier than ever for us to communicate, stay ahead of and even the playing field with the increasingly rapid pace of beauty ingredient innovation.”More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'Made in Germany Novi connects...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy