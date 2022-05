(LAMBERTVILLE, NJ) -- Music Mountain Theatre presents the Mel Brooks’ hit musical, The Producers, on weekends from April 29 - May 22. The most Tony Award winning musical of all time, The Producers sees Max Bialystock and Leopold Bloom come up with a surefire scheme to make their fortune on Broadway: raise money from backers (little old ladies), hire a director, produce the worst flop in history, and then run off with all of the money when the show closes on opening night. Only one thing goes awry: the show is a smash hit! At the core of the insanely funny adventure is a poignant emotional journey of two very different men who become friends.

LAMBERTVILLE, NJ ・ 7 DAYS AGO