ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

PBS Features Father Greg Boyles Homeboy Industries

gonzaga.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor more than three decades, Homeboy Industries has provided wrap-around services for former gang...

www.gonzaga.edu

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Boyle
Person
Kelly Corrigan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homeboy Industries#Gonzaga
SheKnows

My Abortion Was One of the Best Parenting Decisions I’ve Ever Made

Editor’s note: Throughout the last year as increasingly extreme and restrictive anti-abortion bills gained traction and went into effect on the state level, reproductive healthcare providers, advocates and patients around the United States continued doing the work they always do: They educated (unpacking the various ways the bill infringes on reproductive freedoms for pregnant people in Texas, particularly for low-income people of color), they organized (showing folks where to put their money and their energy to do the most good) and many of them did the emotional heavy-lifting of sharing their own stories of receiving vital abortion care. We’re revisiting these feelings yet again as we see the leaked draft of the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) opinion that would strike down Roe v. Wade in the United States.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy