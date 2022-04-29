ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Report: Utah’s low-producing wells emit half of methane emissions

By Utah News Connection
stgeorgeutah.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. GEORGE — A new study found low-producing oil and gas wells make up about half the methane emitted from all well sites in the U.S., while accounting for just 6% of the nation’s oil and gas production. Led by the Environmental Defense Fund, the report found...

www.stgeorgeutah.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vox

Clean energy is buried at the bottom of abandoned oil wells

This story is part of Recode by Vox’s Tech Support series, which explores solutions for our warming world. In case you missed it, our planet is in trouble. The UN climate report from early April makes clear we’re on a path that will careen past the climate goals set in the Paris Agreement, and we need to cut carbon emissions — fast. But while solar and wind power are important (they are, after all, key parts of the Biden administration’s climate plan) they’re the kind of thing we’ve seen plenty of before, which means they’ll only get us so far. What we need, the UN report says, is new solutions. Which is why a pilot program recently detailed by the US Department of Energy (DOE) is particularly intriguing. If it works, it could help solve multiple problems at once, using an often-overlooked solution: geothermal energy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Elon Musk Wants More Oil Production - Net Zero Oil Is Coming To Help

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. When the world’s richest man Tweets, the markets listen, and Elon Musk sent shockwaves through the business world when he recently called for more oil production. The famous billionaire made much of his fortune disrupting the auto industry with electric vehicles to reduce carbon emissions, making him seem like an enemy of an oil and gas sector that made fortunes fueling gasoline-hungry cars and trucks. Perhaps Musk is not an enemy of the new, lower carbon version of the oil and gas sector. As an elite investor himself, he may be ahead of the curve on another huge investing trend - the move toward Net Zero oil and gas.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WITF

U. of Pennsylvania energy-prize winner says natural gas not compatible with long-term climate goals

Gas is needed for now but methane leaks make it ‘no better than coal,’ Lord Stern says. The world has no hope of meeting an international goal for limiting the global average temperature rise if leading energy-producers like Pennsylvania exploit fossil fuel reserves indefinitely, the recipient of this year’s Carnot Prize for energy policy research said Tuesday.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Industry
Local
Utah Government
Local
Utah Business
State
Utah State
torquenews.com

Not All Engine Oils Are Created Equal Reports This Mechanical Engineer

Here’s an informative look behind the scenes at how engine oils are developed and analyzed with this reveal that shows not all engine oils are created equal. In today’s article we will take a look at a Mobil 1 sponsored peek behind the scenes about oil development and research with Mobil 1 Extended Performance 5W-30 motor oil as a representative example. The development of this and other oil formulations undergo extensive testing that encompasses three important engine performance foci:
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenhouse Gas#Methane Emissions#Methane Gas#Brigham Young University
Interesting Engineering

The world’s largest battery stores its energy somewhere big, blue, and unexpected

To decarbonize our energy system, we need to use renewable energy sources efficiently. And we also need to find a way to make them reliable, as the world's energy needs cannot wait simply because the sun isn’t shining or the wind isn’t blowing. Due to the intermittency of sources like wind and solar, engineers are working tirelessly to devise new ways of storing energy when available and releasing to the grid when needed. However, we still don't have enough batteries to compensate for global renewable energy slumps.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

US Postal Service sued by 16 states and climate groups over gas-powered trucks

The United States Postal Service is being sued by 16 states and the District of Columbia over its plan to purchase a fleet of gas-powered trucks.The federal complaint alleges that the Postal Service (USPS) “did not properly evaluate several environmental impacts” of the decision to buy gas-powered vehicles, including “air quality, environmental justice, and climate harms.”Earlier this year, USPS went ahead with a plan to order up to 165,000 new trucks. The plan would make “at least” 10 per cent of new vehicles electric, but did not commit to more than that, citing costs.Transportation, much of which still relies...
U.S. POLITICS
International Business Times

Lacking Filters, U.S. Cars Set To Emit A Septillion More Particles - Research

A regulatory gap allows automakers like Ford and BMW to make U.S. cars that emit more ultrafine particles that harm human health than equivalent models sold in Europe and other markets, according to new research. British testing specialist Emissions Analytics took four pairs of cars - from Ford, BMW, Toyota...
CARS
WDTN

Company to turn cow poop into gas for vehicles

On Tuesday, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation’s Strategic Fund Board approved the first procedural step for BerQ US Investments, LLC, to seek up to $165 million in private activity bond financing to help cover the cost of buying and installing equipment that will create compressed natural gas from farm manure.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
EPA
scitechdaily.com

New Catalyst Could Clean Natural Gas Engine Emissions

Palladium oxide catalyst cleans up emissions and enhances water vapor tolerance. A newly developed catalyst with unique, atomic-sized “rafts” does a better job than current technology for cleaning up emissions from natural gas engines. Natural gas-powered technology might become cleaner and more practical for trucks, off-road vehicles, and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
country1037fm.com

Gasoline Was 39 Cents Per Gallon

The U.S. Department of Energy reports the average price for a gallon of gasoline in 1973 was 39 cents, but in 1974, it rose to 53 cents. Speeding up to 2022 we’re increasing ethanol to 15% in gasoline in response to increased gas price hikes in the United States. The Environmental Protection Agency will issue an emergency waiver to allow widespread sale of 15% ethanol blend. Cars built before 2001 might not be able to handle the extra gasoline. Will this change force us to update our vehicles? Long story short, E15 fuel is comprised of 15% ethanol and 85% gasoline. All we want to know is when will the cost of fuel go back down. Are you picky about the brand of gasoline you purchase? In 1999 Mobile merged with Exxon to form Exxon Mobile, making it one of the largest oil companies in the entire world.
TRAFFIC
Bloomberg

South Asia Cranking Up Dirty Power Plants With Gas Too Pricey

South Asia’s emerging economies are cranking up older power plants that burn highly-pollutive fuel oil as rising liquefied natural gas prices put cleaner energy sources out of their reach. Bangladesh is generating 5,000 megawatts of electricity from fuel oil-fired power stations this month, about 25% more than a year...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WSAV News 3

Big US energy transmission projects inch closer to approval

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The federal government has finished another environmental review of a proposed transmission line that will carry wind-generated electricity from rural New Mexico to big cities in the West and similar reviews are planned for two more projects that would span parts of Utah and Nevada, the U.S. Interior Department announced Thursday. […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Grist

Scientists identify the missing ingredient for climate action: Political will

When the world’s scientific community caught wind of a novel coronavirus circulating in Wuhan, China in 2020, it sprang into action. In the span of just 12 months, researchers came up with an effective inoculation against COVID-19, beating the previous record for fastest vaccine development and deployment by three years. But experts quickly ran headfirst into a crucial problem: human behavior.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy