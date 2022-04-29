County Road X (Camp Phillips Rd) Closure

National Weather Service Milwaukee/Sullivan WI 600 PM CDT Sat Apr 30 2022 The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a * Tornado Warning for... Walworth County in southeastern Wisconsin... Southeastern Rock County in south central Wisconsin... * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 600 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Sharon, or 7 miles north of Poplar Grove, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include... Elkhorn, Delavan, Lake Geneva, Williams Bay, Walworth, Fontana-On-Geneva Lake, Sharon, Darien, Como, Richmond, Springfield, Abells Corners, Tibbets, Allens Grove, Millard and Delavan Lake.

WALWORTH COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO