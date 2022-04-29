ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

VIDEO: ACP seeks ways to compensate physicians for addressing social drivers of health

By Brian Outland, PhD, Stephanie Viguers
healio.com
 3 days ago

CHICAGO — Over the past decade, ACP has been working with CMS to help physicians support patients who are affected by social drivers of...

www.healio.com

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Health
WebMD

Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acp#Physicians#Cms
One Green Planet

North Carolina State University Exposed For Cruel ‘Ventilation Shutdown’ Method Used For Mass Animal Killing

Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
ANIMALS
SheKnows

My Abortion Was One of the Best Parenting Decisions I’ve Ever Made

Editor’s note: Throughout the last year as increasingly extreme and restrictive anti-abortion bills gained traction and went into effect on the state level, reproductive healthcare providers, advocates and patients around the United States continued doing the work they always do: They educated (unpacking the various ways the bill infringes on reproductive freedoms for pregnant people in Texas, particularly for low-income people of color), they organized (showing folks where to put their money and their energy to do the most good) and many of them did the emotional heavy-lifting of sharing their own stories of receiving vital abortion care. We’re revisiting these feelings yet again as we see the leaked draft of the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) opinion that would strike down Roe v. Wade in the United States.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy