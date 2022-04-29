ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clackamas, OR

Gophers hold off Cavaliers

By Angel Rosas
 2 days ago

Gresham High School baseball splits series with Clackamas High School, winning 5-3 on Thursday.

A productive third inning secured the victory for the Gresham High School boys varsity baseball team Thursday, April 29, as they doled out Clackamas High School's first league loss of the season.

After two scoreless innings, Clackamas got on the board when Cavaliers outfielder Maurice Mayers singled a hard groundball to center field that would score two runs and give Clackamas the early lead.

That lead would be short-lived as the Gophers got right to work in the bottom of the third. Gresham sophomore Owen Cummins got the comeback, rolling with a line drive double to right field. Another line drive double from sophomore Casey Julkowski put the Gophers on the board.

A double from Austin Stalwick and a single from sophomore Tucker Snow gave the Gophers a lead of 4-2 heading into the fourth inning.

Stalwick was on the pitcher's mound for the Gophers and put up some solid numbers. The senior put in six innings of work, striking out five batters, walking seven and surrendering two runs off three hits. Julkowski came in from the bullpen to finish out the last inning. Julkowski gave up two hits and one run but still got the save to keep the Gophers on top.

Mayers was on the mound for the Cavaliers. The senior went three innings, allowed five hits, four runs, one walk and struck out a batter. Clackamas sent in Matthew Tacheny to replace Mayers. In his two-thirds innings of work, Tacheny recorded a hit, a run and strikeout before being replaced by Nick Holm. Holm went two and one-third innings and recorded two strikeouts and no runs.

Gresham was led by Snow and Stalwick, who each recorded two RBIs and a hit. Gopher's Zack Kaufman, Julkowski, Cummins and RJ Alexander also recorded a hit.

Cavaliers pitcher Nick Holms led his team with three hits and one RBI.

The Gophers broke their three game losing streak, moving to 6-4 in league play and staying fourth in Mt. Hood Conference. They will be back home to take out David Douglas at 5 p.m. Thursday, May 5.

Although the Cavaliers won't pull off a perfect season, they still maintain the top spot in the conference with a 7-1 league record. Clackamas will take on Nelson at 5 p.m. Thursday, May 5, at Nelson High School.

