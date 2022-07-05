Pre Prime Day gift card deals - current offers and what to expect this year

(Image credit: Future)

Prime Day gift card deals 2022

Amazon Prime Day gift card deals will be here this time next week, as the date itself for the world's largest online retailer's sales event begins on July 12 and 13. We've rounded up all the best deals ahead of proceedings, with offers we could find in the wider gaming scene.

Arguably the most discussed Prime Day gift card deal from the previous year was from within Amazon itself. However, there were savings across the likes of Xbox and PlayStation's online storefronts, too, with up to 10% off depending on the amount you spend. As far as value for money goes, these offers seem to be among the most consistent.

The best Pre Prime Day gift card deals available now

Try out a 30-day Amazon Prime free trial

If you don't have an Amazon Prime yet then you can sign up now for a free 30-day trial of the service which should see you through all the Prime Day gift card deals at no added cost. Prime costs £7.99 / $14.99 after the fact.

The best Pre Prime Day gift card deals available in the US

Nintendo Switch Online 12-Month | $20 $18.59 at Amazon

Save 7% - Despite only being a minor saving, this is actually the lowest price we're able to verify on the annual Nintendo Switch Online pass yet. We haven't seen a discount on an entire year's membership, so don't miss your chance to shave off a couple of dollars here.

PC Game Pass (3 Month Membership) | $30 $24.29 at Amazon

Save 19% - Although the 3-month PC Game Pass has been cheaper once in the past, this is still an excellent deal coming under the $25 mark. This means that you're getting an extra two weeks for free.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (3 Month Membership) | $45 $39.99 at Amazon

Save 11% - There's a full $5 off the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which means you can have access to hundreds of games for a cheaper rate today.

Roblox Digital Gift Card 4,500 Robux | $50 $45.99 at Amazon

Save 10% - If you've wanted to knock a decent amount of wedge off a serious amount of in-game currency, then this gift card deal gets you more Robux for less.

The best Pre Prime Day gift card deals available in the UK

Animal Crossing New Horizons + Nintendo Switch Online Membership (12 Months) | £68 £56.17 at Amazon

Save 17% - Considering that a year of Nintendo Switch Online family pass costs you £30, you're getting Animal Crossing New Horizons for just £26 on top here.

When will Prime Day gift card deals start?

Amazon has now officially confirmed that Prime Day will be taking place from July 12 and July 13, which is consistent with what we've seen historically. Early Prime Day deals are supposedly going to begin from 21 June, so keep an eye out over the next few weeks for offers in the run-up to the big day itself.

Do I need a Prime Membership to access Prime Day gift card deals?

An Amazon Prime membership is the best way to make sure that you don't miss out on any of the Prime Day gift card deals, especially when relating back to the retailer's own storefront. Fortunately, there's a 30-day free trial available which grants you full access to all the benefits afforded by the service, including next-day delivery and the Prime Video platform just to name a few.

What will Amazon Prime Day gift card deals look like in 2022?

Thinking back on the winter sales events gives us a more encompassing view of the kind of discounts to expect during the Amazon Prime Day gift card deals as the time frame is far more recent. For instance, last year, we saw minor savings on most gamer-centric gift card values on the world's largest online retailer. As an example, the Xbox Gift Cards were 10% off over the Black Friday period for a limited time. You could get yourself a $50 Xbox gift card for $45, as well as a $100 gift card for $90, so the value was scaled with the amount of money put down.

It's not just the digital store vouchers that have enjoyed discounts over this period. The same can be said for the likes of Xbox Live Gold and PlayStation Plus as well. One of the better-value deals we've seen is 3 Months Xbox Live Gold available for around the $16 mark (was $25), giving a $9 discount. Over with Sony's systems, last year you could get your hands on a 12-month PlayStation Plus membership for $45 (was $60) which saved you $15.

It's a similar story with gift cards relating to Nintendo, too. This year alone, we've witnessed the $50 Nintendo eShop gift card available for $44.99 (saving you 10%), with 10% off also happening historically with both the $10 and $20 values, too. Based on these experiences, we're anticipating that many gaming gift cards will enjoy 10% off their face value rates when Prime Day comes around again. It's looking like the better value, however, is going to be with memberships through the likes of Xbox Live and PlayStation Plus, though.

What happened during last year's Prime Day gift card deals?

Arguably the largest Amazon Prime gift card deal from last year was the free additional $10 given to those who purchased a $40 Amazon gift card, rounding your total up to $50 for the same price as the former. You needed to use the code "GIFTFORPD21" at checkout in order to receive this gift card deal, so we're hoping that a similar promotion runs this year to give people a little extra towards their deals shopping.

Does Amazon Prime Day have deals on gift cards?

While far from the most extensive offers available in the 48-hour sales period, we do see discounts on gift cards on Amazon Prime Day. We cannot currently say exactly what will receive price cuts when July rolls around. However, we can tell you to expect at least a few dollars knocked off many familiar gift card brands, and potentially even a substantial discount at Amazon's own store, too.

