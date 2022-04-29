ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Finding the Next Generation of Consumer Wellness Companies

Heather Hartnett, Ceo & General Partner at Human Ventures, joins ChedHer to discuss the mission behind Human Ventures and why she's investing and backing female founders in the health and wellness space.

Related
Cheddar News

Where Home Markets Are Hot — and Not — as Housing Prices Continue to Rise

With a constrained supply of housing in the most desirable markets, home prices have risen nearly 20 percent year-over-year in February. David O’Reilly, CEO of Howard Hughes Corporation, joined Cheddar News to talk about where people are migrating to, and away from, leading to red hot real estate. "We see clearly the most demand is going into those states that I would define as warmer and less expensive, those secondary cities like Houston, Phoenix, and Las Vegas, where individuals are trading in higher traffic and lower quality of life for more affordability," he said. O'Reilly pointed to urban centers in the Northeast and West Coast as seeing the most losses in residents.
REAL ESTATE
Cheddar News

UPSIDE Foods Raises $400 Million to Commercialize Cultivated Meat at Scale

UPSIDE foods, a company that makes cultivated meat products, recently raised $400 million in a Series C round. UPSIDE says it's developing a way to grow real meat, poultry, and seafood, without the need to raise animals for human consumption. It's a process that gets the attention of some big-name backers, including Bill Gates and Richard Branson. Dr. Uma Valeti, Founder and CEO of UPSIDE Foods, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
AGRICULTURE
Cheddar News

Kindred Launches Members-Only Home Swapping Network With $7.75 Million Seed Round

Members-only home swapping network Kindred recently announced its launch alongside a $7.75 million seed round led by Andreessen Horowitz. Homeowners and renters can exchange homes on Kindred's platform, which the company says allows members to travel and take advantage of remote-work flexibility at the fraction of the cost of a hotel or rental home. Justin Palefsky and Tas Amina, co-founders of Kindred, join Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
REAL ESTATE
TechCrunch

TechCrunch+ roundup: Finding product-market fit, pitch deck teardown, getting into YC

A standing-room-only crowd packed the venue as Dame spoke about her experience leading product and engineering efforts at Uber, Yahoo and Smugmug, sharing some of what she learned about gathering customer data, iterating quickly to validate ideas, and the challenges that come with scaling teams from a few dozen people to several thousand employees.
ECONOMY
Black Enterprise

Amazon Web Services Kicks Off $30 Million Accelerator for Underrepresented Business Owners, Including Black Founders

Amazon Web Services (AWS) Inc. has pledged over $30 million to roll out an accelerator program centered on backing such business owners to assist underrepresented founders. A cloud-computing unit of online retail giant Amazon, AWS reported making a three-year commitment to early-stage startups led by Black, Latino, LGBTQIA+ and women founders tied to its new AWS Impact Accelerator.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Cheddar News

Fidelity Investment Adds Bitcoin Option to Retirement Accounts

Dave Gray, the head of workplace retirement offerings and platforms at Fidelity Investments, dives into the financial services company's newest initiative to allow investors to allocate up to 20 percent of their savings to Bitcoin. He also discussed some of the educational opportunities Fidelity is providing when it comes to crypto."What we've created here is really a first of its kind account that can be in a workplace 401(k) plan that employers can make available to their employees that allow them to defer money from their paycheck in the account or transfer money from a mutual fund in the account or from that Bitcoin account into a mutual fund," he said.
MARKETS
Cheddar News

Rights of Nature Says Nature Has Basic Rights to Exist

An increasing number of countries are recognizing "Rights of Nature", a legal movement that says ecosystems and species have basic rights to exist and flourish. Grant Wilson, executive director at Earth Law Center joins Cheddar News to explain what the movement is aiming to achieve.
ENVIRONMENT
Cheddar News

Tech Firms Like Alphabet, Meta Commit $925M to Carbon Removal Initiative Frontier

Removing carbon from our atmosphere has become a goal for scientists and entrepreneurs around the world, and while many have begun to develop promising technology solutions, a few big names in tech, including Stripe, Alphabet, Shopify, Meta and McKinsey, are committing nearly $1 billion dollars to fund carbon removal technology through 2030 through a new initiative called Frontier, an advanced market commitment to incentive following through on development. Hannah Bebbington, the head of strategy for Frontier, joined Cheddar News to discuss. "What Frontier aims to do is help get this market on track by sending that strong demand signal such that we can scale up capacity really significantly in the next couple of years," she said.
ENVIRONMENT
Cheddar News

Autumn Peltier to Canada: Less Talk, More Action on Clean Water Access

Autumn Peltier, an indigenous water activist, joined Cheddar News to talk about the lack of access to clean water among indigenous communities in Canada. “I say the government to hold themselves accountable for the promises that they make because Canada and indigenous people have a long history of broken promises and they still continue to this day to keep breaking promises with the nation's people," she said. "Less talk and more action is very much expected from me."
AMERICAS
Sourcing Journal

Can Brands Get on the Same Page with Consumers on ESG?

Click here to read the full article. Despite the apparent conventional wisdom that brands have aligned their sustainability initiatives with consumer interests, both parties are not always in lockstep. One study from experience management provider First Insight illustrates that while 68 percent of consumers will pay more for sustainable products, 66 percent of retailers don’t believe these shoppers will make the effort. In a Q&A with Sourcing Journal, Greg Petro, CEO of First Insight, shares where experience management fits in to help brands improve product decision making and eliminate this sustainability disconnect. Sourcing Journal: What role does First Insight play in the...
RETAIL
Cheddar News

Slack Future Forum Survey Shows Growing Discontent for Full-Time Return to Office

Data from a Slack Future Forum survey shows employees returning full-time to the office are not thrilled with their experience. Sheela Subramanian, vice [resident of the Future Forum, joined Cheddar News to talk about how worker satisfaction is worsening in returning to the office compared to those workers with flexible schedules. "Employers need to actually empower their teams to create team level agreements and also skill their managers to better lead distributed teams because everybody's work is different," Subramanian noted.
ECONOMY
Cheddar News

Hosts of MTV's 'Help! I'm in a Secret Relationship' on Pandemic Partner Drama

Hosts of the new MTV ]show "Help! I'm in a Secret Relationship," recording artist Travis Mills and actor Rahne Jones, joined Cheddar News to talk about the new show and how sheds light on romantic partners who are keeping their other halves hidden away from other parts of their lives. "Travis and I go in and we investigate and figure out what is going on in hopes that we can sit the two parties down and have a resolution, a conversation, a productive conversation, in hopes that the relationships remain intact," said Jones. "But unfortunately that does not happen all the time, which is where, where the drama, where the drama comes." Mills added that “I honestly think that the pandemic gave people who want to hide their partner a really good excuse."
TV & VIDEOS
Cheddar News

Addressing Arguments Against Student Debt Forgiveness as Biden Makes Changes

The Biden administration is making changes to federal student loan programs, bringing more than 3.6 million people closer to debt forgiveness under the new rules, providing 40,000 with immediate debt cancellation, and allowing several thousand more with older loans to get some relief. Rob Franek, Editor-In-Chief of the Princeton Review, joined Cheddar News to break down how these changes might impact the lives of student loan borrowers and addresses some of the pushback against doing even more. "This is not a bankruptcy bailout of industries that are supporting the American economy," he said. These are for students right now who would otherwise be hobbled financially if they didn't experience some sort of forgiveness overall."
EDUCATION
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

