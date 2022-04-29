'Saved my hair': This caffeine shampoo that shoppers say prevents AND reduces hair loss is currently on sale at Amazon right now

Products featured in this Mail Best article are independently selected by our shopping writers. If you make a purchase using links on this page, MailOnline may earn an affiliate commission.

While the average person can lose up to 100 hairs a day, hormonal changes like going through menopause can cause hair to shed quicker.

Adding a shampoo to your routine that targets hair loss can be a game-changer and hundreds of women are feeling empowered by this one affordable hair elixir.

The Plantur 39 Caffeine Shampoo and Conditioner Set promises to prevent and reduce menopausal hair loss, and it's had the seal of approval from over 700 Amazon shoppers.

Described as 'absolutely brilliant', users have raved about how hair is left noticeably 'soft and fuller'. And the best news? It's now on sale for 15 per cent off.

Loaded with hair-loving ingredients like zinc, caffeine and niacin, the bestselling Plantur 39 Caffeine Shampoo and Conditioner Set helps keep the scalp healthy, preventing and reducing menopausal hair loss.

Zinc and niacin play an important part in healthy hair roots, while the unique Phyto-Caffeine Complex also prevents testosterone from attacking the hair roots and provides them with additional energy to prevent premature hair loss.

The Plantur 39 Caffeine Shampoo and Conditioner Set, specifically formulated to support natural hair growth, has been praised by hundreds of shoppers for its ability to help with menopausal hair loss.

Those suffering from hair loss and thinning have testified to the brand's claims that the caffeine shampoo and conditioner works to protect hair roots from hormone-induced states of exhaustion.

Users report less hair shedding, especially after brushing, and visible growth and thickness within a few weeks of use.

Losing hair can be distressing, so incorporating a shampoo and conditioner that is formulated with hair strengthening ingredients can improve the texture of your hair and boost confidence.

The result? According to over 500 five-star reviews, hair is left looking noticeably fuller, and hair loss is reduced, with some users claiming it's effective after just a couple of uses.

Using a Phyto-Caffeine Complex, the set is formulated with hair-loving ingredients that improve the scalp condition for those experiencing hair thinning during menopause

The Plantur 39 Caffeine Shampoo and Conditioner Set has become a mainstay in women over 40 hair regime, and if your hair is stressed, thinning or if you're experiencing hormonal hair loss, then it's a worthwhile investment.

'Really has helped strengthen my hair,' wrote one impressed shopper. 'Feels thicker and stronger. I was losing a lot of hair when brushing/washing my hair as I'm of a certain age, and this happens apparently!

'After 2-3 washes with both the shampoo and conditioner, I noticed an improvement. I will definitely continue to use.'

Another agreed, raving how the product 'saved' their hair. They went on to write: 'My hair was dreadful after I had Covid and this shampoo and conditioner saved my hair, absolutely brilliant.'

A third penned: 'Absolutely brilliant shampoo and conditioner, I'm menopausal and was losing so much hair, I used to pride myself on my mane.

'I've been using this product for two weeks now, and there is so much less hair comes out in the brush; my hair looks so shiny and smooth, and has a real bounce to it.'