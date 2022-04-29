ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

'Saved my hair': This caffeine shampoo that shoppers say prevents AND reduces hair loss is currently on sale at Amazon right now

By Emily Scrivener For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Products featured in this Mail Best article are independently selected by our shopping writers. If you make a purchase using links on this page, MailOnline may earn an affiliate commission.

While the average person can lose up to 100 hairs a day, hormonal changes like going through menopause can cause hair to shed quicker.

Adding a shampoo to your routine that targets hair loss can be a game-changer and hundreds of women are feeling empowered by this one affordable hair elixir.

The Plantur 39 Caffeine Shampoo and Conditioner Set promises to prevent and reduce menopausal hair loss, and it's had the seal of approval from over 700 Amazon shoppers.

Described as 'absolutely brilliant', users have raved about how hair is left noticeably 'soft and fuller'. And the best news? It's now on sale for 15 per cent off.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QaAsj_0fOEwqyu00

Loaded with hair-loving ingredients like zinc, caffeine and niacin, the bestselling Plantur 39 Caffeine Shampoo and Conditioner Set helps keep the scalp healthy, preventing and reducing menopausal hair loss.

Zinc and niacin play an important part in healthy hair roots, while the unique Phyto-Caffeine Complex also prevents testosterone from attacking the hair roots and provides them with additional energy to prevent premature hair loss.

£14.67 (save £2.62) Shop

The Plantur 39 Caffeine Shampoo and Conditioner Set, specifically formulated to support natural hair growth, has been praised by hundreds of shoppers for its ability to help with menopausal hair loss.

Those suffering from hair loss and thinning have testified to the brand's claims that the caffeine shampoo and conditioner works to protect hair roots from hormone-induced states of exhaustion.

Users report less hair shedding, especially after brushing, and visible growth and thickness within a few weeks of use.

Losing hair can be distressing, so incorporating a shampoo and conditioner that is formulated with hair strengthening ingredients can improve the texture of your hair and boost confidence.

The Plantur 39 Caffeine Shampoo and Conditioner Set is chock full of hair-loving ingredients such as zinc, caffeine and niacin.

Zinc and niacin play an important part in healthy hair roots, while the unique Phyto-Caffeine Complex also prevents testosterone from attacking the hair roots and provides them with additional energy to prevent premature hair loss.

The result? According to over 500 five-star reviews, hair is left looking noticeably fuller, and hair loss is reduced, with some users claiming it's effective after just a couple of uses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TEVuu_0fOEwqyu00
Using a Phyto-Caffeine Complex, the set is formulated with hair-loving ingredients that improve the scalp condition for those experiencing hair thinning during menopause

The Plantur 39 Caffeine Shampoo and Conditioner Set has become a mainstay in women over 40 hair regime, and if your hair is stressed, thinning or if you're experiencing hormonal hair loss, then it's a worthwhile investment.

'Really has helped strengthen my hair,' wrote one impressed shopper. 'Feels thicker and stronger. I was losing a lot of hair when brushing/washing my hair as I'm of a certain age, and this happens apparently!

'After 2-3 washes with both the shampoo and conditioner, I noticed an improvement. I will definitely continue to use.'

Another agreed, raving how the product 'saved' their hair. They went on to write: 'My hair was dreadful after I had Covid and this shampoo and conditioner saved my hair, absolutely brilliant.'

A third penned: 'Absolutely brilliant shampoo and conditioner, I'm menopausal and was losing so much hair, I used to pride myself on my mane.

'I've been using this product for two weeks now, and there is so much less hair comes out in the brush; my hair looks so shiny and smooth, and has a real bounce to it.'

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Shoppers Say This Dark Spot Corrector Is ‘Even Better Than Laser Treatments’—Here’s How

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. When it comes to skin concerns, dark spots and scars might be more of a nuisance than acne itself—and that’s saying a lot. But unlike zits, these marks can stick around for a long, long time, and they’re equally as annoying to deal with. And, unfortunately, they always seem to come out of nowhere… then stick around for what seems like the rest of eternity. To deal with these pesky situations, you have a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

The One Shampoo Ingredient Experts Swear By For Thinning Hair Because It Works Better Than Minoxidil

Having thinning hair can be devastating to your confidence. While it’s normal to experience cycles of change in your hair’s texture and thickness, losing your hair in large and noticeable amounts is not only frustrating, but it could be a sign something is wrong on the inside. Like your skin, your hair is a window into your internal health. While it sometimes takes treatment of what’s happening on the inside to see results on the outside, there are some things that can help topically. The products you use everyday can play a role as well—using products that are safe for your already delicate hair, especially products that are designed to help with thinning, can be a support in your daily routine to promote healthy hair growth.
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Loss#Hair Products#Hair Growth#Natural Hair#Hair Conditioner#Mailonline#Phyto Caffeine Complex
shefinds

The One Nighttime Habit You Should Avoid For Aging Hair—It Worsens Thinning!

After a long day, taking a shower and then going to bed is sometimes the most comforting way to unwind. For aging tresses, however, experts say sleeping with wet or damp hair could worsen thinning and even lead to hair loss or breakage more than you might realize. We checked in with hair experts Dr. Dominic Burg, trichologist at evolis Professional and Dr. Jeffrey T.S. Hsu, board-certified dermatologist and co-founder and co-director of Oak Dermatology, for more information.
HAIR CARE
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

The One Food You Should Cut Out Immediately For Aging Hair, Skin And Nails

As we age, it can become more difficult to keep our hair, skin, and nails hydrated, strong, and radiant. Considering how beauty starts from within and what you eat and drink has everything to do with how you look and feel, it’s more important than ever to get a grasp on the worst and best foods to add to your diet if you’re searching for ways to ward off the signs of aging. This is the one food that experts agree you should cut out immediately for aging hair, skin, and nails.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

4 Foods You Should Start Eating Immediately Over 40 To Brighten Dull Skin

As the weather gets warmer, many of us naturally want to show off more glowing, radiant skin. If your complexion has felt and looked dull or sunken, this could be signaling that you need to hydrate more, exercise regularly, stick to a consistent sleep schedule, and of course, consume a well-balanced, nutrient-rich diet. We checked in with skincare experts for 4 food suggestions that are often linked to brighter, more luminous skin over 40. Read on for tips from Ksenia Sobchak, dermatologist at Loxa Beauty and Dr. Elaine F. Kung, M.D., FAAD, dermatologist and founder of Future Bright Dermatology.
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Hair Care
Shine My Crown

Can Microneedling Actually Fix Your Hair Loss?￼

If you’ve heard a lot about microneedling lately, that’s because it is one of the most talked-about procedures in Dermatology today. Its popularity stems from its anti-aging gains for the skin, but recently microneedling has emerged as a buzzy new remedy for alopecia. The viral videos and glossy...
HAIR CARE
shefinds

The One Haircut You Should Never Get Under 40, According To Stylists—It Ages You!

After rocking a go-to haircut or style for years and being comfortable with it, it makes sense to want to keep that look forever. However, as we age, we might notice natural and normal differences in our hair to take into account like thinning, hair loss, fallout, or a general flatness to once vivacious locks. We checked in with professional hairstylists and hair experts: aesthetician Melissa Gilbert of UK-based Fantastic Services and Fae Norris of LA’s Rock Paper Salon, who both explained that the one haircut you should avoid getting or having under 40 is probably one that you’ve had for a long time (and can instantly amp up with a visit to the salon!) Read on for their specific tips, what not to do if your goal is to keep that youthful-esque look, and what to pursue instead.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

This Is What Actually Happens To Your Skin When You Wear Makeup Everyday, According To Derms

The weather is warming up and that may put you in the mood to get glammed up and apply more makeup than you usually would. But what exactly does that mean for your skin? Many times when you hear celebs talk about their daily makeup look it’s minimal precisely because they have to wear makeup all day every day on the set and they’re concerned about what all of that foundation, concealer, and powder does to your skin. But what does it actually do to the skin of mere mortals? This is what actually happens to your skin when you wear makeup every day, according to derms.
SKIN CARE
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
MedicalXpress

What is the best sleeping position?

Most people spend a third of their lives either asleep or resting, according to the Sleep Foundation. During sleep, the body recharges and repairs itself. And a good night's sleep often can be determined by what position you are lying in bed. Back-sleepers beware. "I know many people find it...
PREGNANCY
shefinds

4 Foods You Should Be Eating Daily For Younger, Healthier-Looking Skin

Your diet is intricately linked to your complexion, and just as eating certain foods can cause irritation on the surface of the skin, so too can other ingredients improve your appearance and allow you to look healthier and brighter. Although a well-rounded skincare routine will also help to keep your complexion glowing, the inclusion of certain ingredients within your day to day diet may be able to take you to the next level, working in an anti-aging capacity while also generally amplifying your natural glow.
SKIN CARE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

348K+
Followers
34K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy