ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

The Walking Dead’s Jeffrey Dean Morgan Blasts ‘Toxic’ Fans for ‘Attacking’ Norman Reedus Amid Melissa McBride’s Spinoff Exit

By Eliza Thompson
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bl6zr_0fOEvXN000
Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride. Shutterstock (3)

Fans of The Walking Dead were shocked when Melissa McBride announced her exit from a planned spinoff series with Norman Reedus , but Jeffrey Dean Morgan is not happy about the response .

Stars Who Left 'The Walking Dead': Where Are They Now?

Read article

"Some of you have gone WAY too far. TOXIC," the Grey's Anatomy alum, 56, who plays Negan on The Walking Dead , tweeted on Friday, April 29. "Attacking norm for crap he has NOTHING to do with? Melissa made a call that was hers alone. She wants/needs a break. Respect that. Factors involved that are nobody’s business. Norm, who’s given more than anyone to you all. Just SH—TTY."

The Watchmen actor also addressed speculation that Reedus, 53, asked to relocate filming from the United States to Europe. The location change is what AMC cited as the reason that McBride, 56, decided to leave the spinoff.

"Norman had nothing to do with picking location," Morgan tweeted . "That decision is all about story, ideas … MONEY. That’s studio/network. Not actors. We can say yes and do, or no, and not do … MAYBE. SOMETIMES. If we’re lucky and don’t have contract yet. Rarely does actor have that power."

Most Memorable TV Spinoffs Over the Years

Read article

McBride and Reedus have played Carol and Daryl, respectively, on The Walking Dead since it premiered on AMC in October 2010. The network ordered a full series of a spinoff about the duo in September 2020, but now the show will be going forward with just Daryl.

“Melissa McBride has given life to one of the most interesting, real, human and popular characters in The Walking Dead Universe," AMC began in a statement on Wednesday, April 27. "Unfortunately, she is no longer able to participate in the previously announced spinoff focused on the Daryl Dixon and Carol Peletier characters, which will be set and filmed in Europe this summer and premiere next year."

The announcement continued: "Relocating to Europe became logistically untenable for Melissa at this time. We know fans will be disappointed by this news, but The Walking Dead Universe continues to grow and expand in interesting ways and we very much hope to see Carol again in the near future."

TV Stars Who Left Hit Shows

Read article

Both Reedus and McBride are still on The Walking Dead , which is set to wrap up its 11th and final season later this year. They are the only two remaining cast members who have been with the show — which is known for its high turnover — since season 1.

Last year, the actors revealed that they don't know how the flagship series will end, even as two of its biggest stars. "I have broad strokes to how it will end, but not exactly," the Ride With Norman Reedus host told Insider in August 2021. "I kind of have an idea of where we're going, but I don't know what it's going to look like at the end."

Comments / 32

Lee Russ
2d ago

I love you Jeffery Dean Morgan. you are spot on. never missed an episode never will. love to all of you.

Reply
16
Cindy Jones
2d ago

I'll follow the spinoff I love the characters never missed an episode of twd won't miss any spinoff either

Reply(1)
8
Related
99.9 KTDY

Another Seinfeld Actor Has Died

For the second time in less than 2 weeks, an actor who appeared on the sitcom Seinfeld has died. On April 2, Estelle Harris died at the age of 93. Along with providing the voice of Mrs.Potato Head on the family hit "Toy Story", Harris also played the role of George Costanza's mother, Estelle Costanza, on Seinfeld.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
womansday.com

'Big Bang Theory' Fans Are Demanding Answers Over Kaley Cuoco’s Huge News on Instagram

Ever since its debut in 2007, The Big Bang Theory has garnered millions of fans and in the process, viewers have wondered about a few questions surrounding the plot and their favorite characters. So, it’s no surprise that when actress Kaley Cuoco (who played Penny Hofstadter) announced the upcoming release of a book dedicated to all things Big Bang, many were ecstatic.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeffrey Dean Morgan
Person
Norman Reedus
Person
Melissa Mcbride
Hello Magazine

Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette inundated with support and prayers after 'unbearable loss'

Former NCIS favorite Pauley Perrette was inundated with prayers and supportive messages from fans after she shared a heartbreaking post on Twitter. The former actress, who played chief forensic scientist Abby Sciuto until 2018, took to the social networking site in November to pay tribute to those who had lost their lives, including her father. Marking All Saints Day on November 8, Pauley shared a somber photo of herself in a church surrounded by candles.
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Jason Momoa Just Responded To Rumours He's Dating Kate Beckinsale

It's been over a week since Aquaman's Jason Momoa was spotted lending his coat to Kate Beckinsale at an Oscars after party – since then, fans have been debating whether the move was a flirtatious one, or simply Momoa being chivalrous. Naturally, in celeb land, the romance rumours between...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Walking Dead#The Spinoff#Spinoff Exit
US Magazine

Dax Shepard Jokes About Kristen Bell Divorcing Him Now That She Met Yellowstone’s Luke Grimes

She’s got a crush! Dax Shepard knows Kristen Bell is a Yellowstone fan, and meeting star Luke Grimes was a huge moment for her. “Well, that’s a wrap on my marriage!” Shepard, 47, captioned a snap via Instagram on Sunday, April 17. Grimes, 38, and the Veronica Mars alum, 41, tightly embraced each other. Bell gave a slight smile while the Yellowstone star looked pensive and brooding — very much like his character, Kayce Dutton.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Divisive Sandra Bullock Movie Is No. 1 on Netflix Right Now

Sandra Bullock is no stranger to Netflix's streaming charts, but her latest title to hit the Top 10 is more than just a little surprising. The 2009 film The Blind Side has soared to the top of the streaming charts in the days since it made its way to Netflix, despite the controversy that still surrounds it more than a decade out of its theatrical run.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
GamesRadar+

Netflix has canceled another original series – without any announcement

Netflix has canceled another of its original series, On the Verge, without making any announcement. The series is a comedy that follows four women in their forties dealing with midlife crises in LA. Elisabeth Shue, Sarah Jones, Alexia Landeau, and Julie Delpy star – Delpy also created the series, and executive produced along with Shue. Netflix and Canal Plus co-produced the series, with Canal Plus releasing the show in France, and Netflix releasing it globally.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

A shocking new serial killer docuseries just hit Netflix

There’s no shortage of content on Netflix for true-crime fans, who’ve enjoyed a wealth of new releases along these lines already in 2022. Everything from The Tinder Swindler to Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King, to name just a few higher-profile examples. On Wednesday, meanwhile, Netflix added another such release to the pile. It’s Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Are Sick of Jamie’s ‘Moral Righteousness’

Watching Jamie Reagan go through some changes has some Blue Bloods fans expressing themselves about his attitude. These fans are getting a bit ticked off by what one fan calls it as Jamie’s “moral righteousness.” It also might look like Will Estes, who plays Jamie, is stepping up his game on the CBS police drama. Let’s see what these fans are getting themselves all in a lather about regarding the show.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Chicago Fire’: Charlie Barnett Says Being Written Out Of NBC Series Was “Blessing In Disguise”

Click here to read the full article. Charlie Barnett reflected on being written out of NBC’s Chicago Fire at the end of Season 3, saying while he was “really sad at the time” it turned out to be a “blessing in disguise. “[The show] was a behemoth that I never really saw coming. I was thankful to be a part of it,” Barnett, who portrayed Peter Mills, told Digital Spy. “I really was sad to be let go. It broke me for quite a long time.” He continued, “Yeah. It was a blessing in disguise, and they all told me that. You...
CHICAGO, IL
Outsider.com

‘Gunsmoke’: Which Character Appeared on Every Episode?

The iconic classic TV western Gunsmoke hosted a long list of actors during its twenty-year run. But only one star went the long haul and appeared in all 635 episodes. There were a few people who had impressive stretches on the show. For example, Kitty actress Amanda Blake starred in 509 episodes. And Doc’s Milburn Stone lasted for 605 episodes. He was also a major character through all 20 seasons.
DODGE CITY, KS
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

128K+
Followers
16K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy