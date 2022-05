Mayor Eric Adams on Sunday called on Albany to pass legislation that makes it easier for New York City to convert vacant and underused hotels into affordable housing. Introduced earlier this year by Assembly Member Steven Cymbrowitz and State Sen. Brian Kavanagh, the bill creates an exemption to zoning rules that require developers to undergo the city’s lengthy land use review process or complete major renovations for hotels to become permanent housing. While the idea of converting hotels into housing has been floated by lawmakers for years without getting off the ground, the city’s growing housing and homelessness crises have renewed a push from officials.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO