ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

Authorities: Woman arrested after punching and kicking nurses at local hospital

By By JOHNATHAN HOGAN Post Register
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tIKkn_0fOEugTI00

A Jerome woman was arrested in Idaho Falls after she reportedly punched and kicked nurses while being treated at Idaho Falls Community Hospital.

Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the hospital on March 29 for reports that Ashley Reasch, 34, was fighting with staff, screaming and yelling expletives in a room with children.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Reasch kicked one nurse in the chest, then punched another nurse in the face, kicked her shoulder and scratched her arm.

The responding deputy reportedly observed a red mark on the first nurse’s chest, and saw that the second nurse’s face was swelling.

The affidavit states that when deputies attempted to speak to Reasch in the hospital parking lot, she screamed over them. The deputies reportedly tried to get Reasch to stop, noting there were children in the area who could hear her cursing, but she reportedly continued to scream.

The deputies reportedly then forced Reasch out of her vehicle. She reportedly kicked one of the deputies during the incident.

Reasch was charged with two counts of assault on a health care worker, each punishable with up to five years in prison. She was also charged with resisting arrest and disturbing the peace, both misdemeanors.

Reasch has since been released to pretrial supervision. Court records indicate a plea deal is being considered by the attorneys involved in the case. A preliminary hearing was continued Wednesday, and a status conference is scheduled for May 6.

Comments / 1

Related
Idaho State Journal

Police: Local motel manager facing felony charges for stabbing man, threatening woman with knife

POCATELLO — A 47-year-old motel manager has been charged with multiple felonies after police say he stabbed a man and threatened a woman with a switchblade knife in the lobby of a local motel early Friday morning. Robert Warren States, of Pocatello, the manager of the Rodeway Inn on the 800 block of South Fifth Avenue, has been charged with aggravated battery and aggravated assault following the incident, according to court records. Additionally, Bannock County prosecutors have filed a notice with the courts that they...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: Local man arrested for knife threat reportedly tried to intimidate victim to recant

An Idaho Falls man who reportedly threatened a woman with a knife is facing a new charge after he reportedly called her from jail. Kristian Lopez, 25, was arrested April 9 after Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report that he had threatened to stab a woman. The incident was reportedly witnessed by a 15-year-old boy who was taking out trash. According to court records, he saw Lopez and...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Idaho Falls, ID
Bonneville County, ID
Crime & Safety
City
Jerome, ID
County
Bonneville County, ID
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
Idaho Falls, ID
Crime & Safety
Jerome, ID
Crime & Safety
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorneys#Preliminary Hearing#Violent Crime
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
Idaho State Journal

Local woman facing 10 years to life in prison after pleading guilty to federal meth distribution charges

A 37-year-old American Falls woman has agreed to plead guilty to federal charges of possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, according to court records. Angel Flores was federally indicted along with five other people in April 2021 on charges that included conspiracy to distribute controlled substances — over 500 grams of meth, over 100 grams of heroin and over 500 grams of cocaine — and possession of over 50 grams of meth with the intent to distribute, court records show. ...
AMERICAN FALLS, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Andrei Tapalaga

Doctors Shocked as a Man Wakes Up From the Dead During Autopsy

Three certified doctors have comfirmed the death of Gonzalo Montoya JimenezMovidagrafica/Pixabay. A prisoner from Villabona prison in Asturias, Spain had been confirmed by three different doctors dead from a stroke that he suffered during his sleep. Nothing very unusual to be seen in prison, as stated by a spokesman for the Spanish Prison Service.
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Meridian mom pleads guilty to murder in infant's death

BOISE, Idaho — A 28-year-old Meridian woman pleaded guilty last week to first-degree murder in the death of her two-month-old son. Danielle Radue entered an Alford plea, under which she maintains her innocence but admits that the prosecution has more than enough evidence to convict her. Alford pleas still result in a conviction and are treated the same as a traditional guilty plea in terms of sentencing.
MERIDIAN, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho Fish and Game still searching for individual responsible for illegally killing trumpeter swan near local campground

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is still seeking information regarding the illegal killing of a trumpeter swan near the Oneida Narrows in Franklin County earlier this year. Multiple reports were recently received by Idaho Fish and Game regarding a dead swan hanging in a tree approximately a mile below Red Point Campground. An examination of the carcass which included X-rays revealed the swan had been killed with a...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello, ID
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
972K+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

 https://www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy