Authorities: Woman arrested after punching and kicking nurses at local hospital

A Jerome woman was arrested in Idaho Falls after she reportedly punched and kicked nurses while being treated at Idaho Falls Community Hospital.

Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the hospital on March 29 for reports that Ashley Reasch, 34, was fighting with staff, screaming and yelling expletives in a room with children.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Reasch kicked one nurse in the chest, then punched another nurse in the face, kicked her shoulder and scratched her arm.

The responding deputy reportedly observed a red mark on the first nurse’s chest, and saw that the second nurse’s face was swelling.

The affidavit states that when deputies attempted to speak to Reasch in the hospital parking lot, she screamed over them. The deputies reportedly tried to get Reasch to stop, noting there were children in the area who could hear her cursing, but she reportedly continued to scream.

The deputies reportedly then forced Reasch out of her vehicle. She reportedly kicked one of the deputies during the incident.

Reasch was charged with two counts of assault on a health care worker, each punishable with up to five years in prison. She was also charged with resisting arrest and disturbing the peace, both misdemeanors.

Reasch has since been released to pretrial supervision. Court records indicate a plea deal is being considered by the attorneys involved in the case. A preliminary hearing was continued Wednesday, and a status conference is scheduled for May 6.