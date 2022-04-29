Middlesex County remembers fallen workers, highlights importance of workplace safety during annual Workers Memorial Day event in New Brunswick

(MIDDLETOWN, NJ) -- The Monmouth County Park System will host its Great Spring Perennial Plant Swap on Saturday, May 7 at Tatum Park, 151 Red Hill Road, Middletown. Gardeners are invited to bring established plants in one-quart, one-gallon or two-gallon containers and take home the same size and number of plants. Please label all plants. Herb and vegetable seedlings are allowed for an equivalent exchange. Please no aggressively spreading plants. Invasive plants are not accepted. Visit the Deep Cut Gardens page on the Park System’s website for a list of plants that will not be accepted.

