Final mocks: Who analysts think Bears will draft

Cue Europe's "The Final Countdown" or Men at Work's "Who Can It Be Now?" The NFL Draft kicks off Thursday night and here are who league analysts are predicting the Bears will select with their two second-round selections Friday night:. Brad Biggs, Chicago Tribune (April 27) No. 39: Houston...
The 2022 NFL draft is underway, and the Chicago Bears didn’t have a first-round pick for the third time in the last four years after trading up for quarterback Justin Fields last year. As we head into Day 2 of the 2021 NFL draft, the Bears will finally be...
The second round of the 2022 NFL draft saw a pair of Penn State defensive stars hear their names called as official draft picks. Safety Jaquan Brisker was a second-round draft pick of the Chicago Bears in a move to help give an immediate boost to the pass defense. And according to Brisker, the Bears got quite a bargain by drafting the former Nittany Lion standout.
“They just got the steal of the draft,” Brisker said when reacting to his big draft news on Twitter the next day. “So blessed and thankful to be here, Bears nation you won’t be disappointed.”
Brisker...
Over the last several years, the Bears have a poor track record of coughing up draft picks and not seeing much in return. Ryan Pace frequently traded up to select players he wanted while simultaneously costing the organization future draft capital. While the book is still open on Justin Fields, this strategy rarely worked the way Pace intended.
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Bears addressed their defensive backfield with their first picks in the NFL Draft Friday night. Then they got some help for Justin Fields. With their two second-round picks the Bears selected Washington cornerback Kyler Gordon and Penn State safety Jaquan Brister. Gordon was named first team PAC-12 last season. Gordon is […]
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Placing more emphasis on pro potential than college production, the Jacksonville Jaguars chose Georgia pass rusher Travon Walker with the top pick in the NFL draft on Thursday night. The Jaguars took the 6-foot-5, 272-pound “athletic freak” over Michigan star Aidan Hutchinson, who set a...
The Baylor product has solid speed with his 4.43 40-yard dash. That said, he was the Big 12 special teams player of the year in 2021. That level of versatility is something that the Bears have targeted with other picks such as their Velus Jones Jr. pick in third round. At this point in the draft, finding players that can make a difference on special teams right away is very valuable.
After they added another defensive weapon to their secondary with their first pick in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears did it again. The Bears selected safety Jaquan Brisker with the 48th pick in the second round of the NFL Draft. Jaquan Brisker played in...
The Colorado Buffaloes watched their second superstar linebacker in as many days find an NFL fit on Sunday when Carson Wells landed an undrafted free-agent deal with the Cincinnati Bengals.
A four-year starter with the Buffs, Wells cemented himself as a clutch defender, ranking top-10 in program history with 41 third down stops and 38 tackles for a loss. It was a surprise to me, at least, to see him snubbed in the draft. But, there’s a lot to be excited about him joining the reigning AFC champs.
Although he just barely missed playing alongside Chidobe Awuzie and Josh Tupou in Boulder, Wells now joins a Bengals’ defense littered with former Buffs.
To say I got a chip on my shoulder is an under statement. Ready to get to work Cincy🧡 #WHODEY pic.twitter.com/noD3nhSegD
— Carson Wells (@wells_16) May 1, 2022
Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.
Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
List
Pac-12 schools ranked by first-round NFL draft picks since 2012
LAS VEGAS — The 2022 NFL Draft ended on Saturday evening, opening the door for organizations to sign undrafted free agents, five of which came from Baylor University. BU running back Abram Smith who rushed for over 1,600 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2021 was signed to the New Orleans Saints.
Comments / 0