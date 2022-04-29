ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ravens Trade Wide Receiver Marquise Brown to Cardinals

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ravens traded wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown to the Arizona Cardinals for the 23rd-overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Baltimore also sent the 100th-overall pick (third round) to the Cardinals as part of the trade. Brown was...

NBC Sports

Are Ravens setting up a possible trade for Deebo Samuel?

The biggest surprise of the night came when the Ravens sent receiver Marquis “Hollywood” Brown to the Cardinals and the 100th overall selection in the draft for a first-round pick. Making that surprise even more surprising is that it happened well before the pick the Ravens are getting from the Cardinals is on the clock.
BALTIMORE, MD
Larry Brown Sports

Hollywood Brown shares why Ravens traded him

Lamar Jackson seemed very unhappy with the Baltimore Ravens after they traded his top wide receiver on Friday night, but apparently that frustration should be directed toward his former teammate. The Ravens traded Brown to the Arizona Cardinals in a deal that involved multiple draft picks. After the deal was...
BALTIMORE, MD
Cincy Jungle

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson isn’t happy after Round 1 moves

The Baltimore Ravens had one heck of first round. They started by landing the draft's top safety, Notre Dame’s Kyle Hamilton, at pick No. 14. Baltimore then moved back into the first round via a trade with the Arizona Cardinals by sending wide receiver Marquise Brown and a third round selection to the desert. They eventually traded back to ultimately draft Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum at pick No. 25.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Baltimore Ravens select Iowa C Tyler Linderbaum with the 25th pick. Grade: A

With the 25th pick in the 2022 NFL draft, the Baltimore Ravens select Iowa C Tyler Linderbaum. I’ve mocked Linderbaum to the Ravens more than once, and I was doing it to their 14th overall pick. For Baltimore to get a guy at a position of need that general manager Eric DeCosta compared to future Hall of Famer Marshal Yanda at the scouting combine? That’s a spicy meatball, and when you combine this with Baltimore getting (STEALING) Kyle Hamilton with the 14th pick, it looks like the Ravens are on their way to crushing yet another draft.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Breaking: Steelers Become First Team To Select A Quarterback

On Thursday night, the Pittsburgh Steelers entered the 2022 NFL draft with a clear need at quarterback. For the first time in nearly two decades, Ben Roethlisberger won’t be back on the field. After he announced his retirement following the 2021 season, that left Pittsburgh with a massive hole to fill.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Draft grades for the Baltimore Ravens and David Ojabo

The third player off the board in the 2022 NFL draft was David Ojabo in the second round to the Baltimore Ravens. Before Ojabo ruptured his Achillies Tendon during Michigan’s pro day, Ojabo was assuredly a top 15 pick during the draft, but injuries will change that. Ojabo fell down to pick 45 before the other Harbaugh decided to snatch him up.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Look: Pittsburgh Steelers Just Drafted Another Quarterback

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a crowded QB room heading into the 2022 season. With a seventh-round pick (No. 241 overall) in this year’s draft, the Steelers selected South Dakota State quarterback Chris Oladokun. The Steelers used their first pick of the draft (No. 20) to select Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Lamar Jackson Now Has A Reason To Leave Ravens

While Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has said he’s staying in Baltimore, the team gave him a reason to leave. On Thursday night, the team traded one of their last receivers from 2021 for a 2022 draft pick. That player was Marquise “Hollywood” Brown. While the Ravens...
BALTIMORE, MD
Larry Brown Sports

John Harbaugh took shot at Vic Fangio during draft

John Harbaugh and Vic Fangio had a bit of an animated disagreement during the 2021 season, and the Baltimore Ravens head coach clearly has not forgotten about it. Fangio, who was fired as the head coach of the Denver Broncos back in January, was openly furious last season when the Baltimore Ravens chased a record against his former team. The Ravens were leading 23-7 over Denver when they got possession with just 3 seconds remaining in the game. Rather than having Lamar Jackson take a knee, Harbaugh called a rushing play and Jackson picked up five yards. That allowed the Ravens to tie the NFL record for most consecutive games with 100 or more yards rushing as a team.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Marquise Brown trade makes sense but tough for fans who follow both OU and Baltimore

Former Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Marquise Brown was the headline-piece of a draft day trade between the Arizona Cardinals and Baltimore Ravens Thursday night. Brown was a somewhat controversial figure in Baltimore, as some fans questioned the selection of an undersized receiver over others at the position that were taken off the board later.
BALTIMORE, MD

