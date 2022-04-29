ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

'...Not supposed to happen ever': Teen accused of shooting, killing mom after argument over smoking

10 Tampa Bay
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A Lake Wales teen was arrested after deputies say he shot and killed his mother Thursday morning. During a news conference Friday, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd gave details on how the death of a 52-year-old mother went from unknown causes to homicide. Here's how it all...

www.wtsp.com

Comments / 3

