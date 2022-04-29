ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dundalk, MD

16 people displaced after 3-alarm fire in Dundalk spreads to 4 homes

WBAL Radio
 3 days ago

A three-alarm fire on Flagship Road in Dundalk spread to as many as four homes Friday afternoon. SkyTeam 11 Capt. Roy Taylor said there was a mayday call after a firefighter called for help. A firefighter in the...

www.wbal.com

