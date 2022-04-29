Suspect hit during officer-involved shooting in West Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– An officer-involved shooting took place in West Memphis, Arkansas Thursday has left one person injured.

Arkansas State Police said West Memphis Police Department responded to a theft at a Dollar General on East Broadway around 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police said they located a possible suspect near the intersection of 18th Street and Broadway. The suspect, later identified as Nickalous Jones, began fleeing the scene on foot, according to the press release.

As officers attempted to catch Jones, they say he began firing shots toward them. West Memphis Police returned fired, striking Jones in the leg.

“Whoever the officer was had to be telling him ‘halt, halt, halt.’ But evidently, he was doing wrong because he didn’t want to stop,” Ronnie Gatewood said.

Gatewood told WREG he was at his business on Broadway late Thursday night when he watched West Memphis Police officers chase a man across the road.

He says immediately after they ran by, he heard gunshots.

“They’re shooting all the time. They’re shooting all the time around here,” Gatewood said.

No officer was injured in the shooting.

Jones was arrested and taken to a Memphis hospital for his injuries.

Police have not confirmed his charges.

Residents say the portion of Broadway was blocked off for hours as officers carried out their investigation. A spokesman with Arkansas State Police says the incident was initially reported as a non-life-threatening wound

West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon says all of the officers involved have been placed on administrative leave with the investigation is carried out.

