West Memphis, AR

Suspect hit during officer-involved shooting in West Memphis

By Morgan Mitchell, Quametra Wilborn
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– An officer-involved shooting took place in West Memphis, Arkansas Thursday has left one person injured.

Arkansas State Police said West Memphis Police Department responded to a theft at a Dollar General on East Broadway around 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police said they located a possible suspect near the intersection of 18th Street and Broadway. The suspect, later identified as Nickalous Jones, began fleeing the scene on foot, according to the press release.

  https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42H6Xu_0fOEao6a00
    Police investigating clothing found after incident (Bria Jones, WREG)
  https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JTDZz_0fOEao6a00
    (Bria Jones, WREG)
  https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35ZvCR_0fOEao6a00
    (Bria Jones, WREG)

As officers attempted to catch Jones, they say he began firing shots toward them. West Memphis Police returned fired, striking Jones in the leg.

“Whoever the officer was had to be telling him ‘halt, halt, halt.’ But evidently, he was doing wrong because he didn’t want to stop,” Ronnie Gatewood said.

Gatewood told WREG he was at his business on Broadway late Thursday night when he watched West Memphis Police officers chase a man across the road.

He says immediately after they ran by, he heard gunshots.

“They’re shooting all the time. They’re shooting all the time around here,” Gatewood said.

No officer was injured in the shooting.

Jones was arrested and taken to a Memphis hospital for his injuries.

Police have not confirmed his charges.

Residents say the portion of Broadway was blocked off for hours as officers carried out their investigation. A spokesman with Arkansas State Police says the incident was initially reported as a non-life-threatening wound

3 charged in fatal shooting at Wolfchase hotel

West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon says all of the officers involved have been placed on administrative leave with the investigation is carried out.

CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
WREG

Arkansas police officer fired after allegedly trying to buy drugs

WYNNE, Ark. – – A Wynne, Arkansas police officer is off the job after investigators say committed a crime. They say 36-year-old Candace Cole tried to buy drugs while off-duty in the Woodruff County area Monday.  Wynne police found out about the alleged incident and referred the case to the First Judicial District Drug Task […]
WYNNE, AR
WREG

Man sentenced after shooting girlfriend in the face

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man from Raleigh was sentenced to 56 years in prison for shooting his former girlfriend in the head and leaving her to die, according to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office. Deuterondus Anderson, 37, was convicted on charges of attempted first-degree murder, employment of a firearm during a dangerous felony and […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Man tells victim ‘I got you now’ during shooting, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is facing charges after police say he shot two men while they were driving to a store more than a year ago. Rapheal Holmes was arrested and charged Saturday with attempted first-degree murder and employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony. Memphis Police say the incident happened […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

3 arrested in gun, drug bust at Ridgecrest Apartments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three men, along with bags of drugs and loaded firearms, were taken off the streets on Wednesday in Frayser. Memphis police arrested Josias Jennings, Deadrick Payton, and Eric Payton inside the Ridgecrest Apartments on Woodcliff Drive. Detectives say the three men were sitting in a car in broad daylight with drug scales […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Family says missing Memphis man found dead in Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The family of an Orange Mound man is preparing for a painful goodbye months after his disappearance. Friday night was very emotional for the family of Steven Taylor. As the balloons rose, the hearts of Taylor’s family continued to sink as reality set in. “I wake up everyday and have to remind myself […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Mississippi man arrested after shooting, killing neighbor’s dog

NATCHEZ, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Natchez Police Department on April 23, 2022, officers responded to the area of Woodlawn Street about a shot dog. Officers saw the owner’s dog lying on their front porch. The owner told police their dog had gotten into a neighbor’s yard, where the neighbor used what appeared to […]
NATCHEZ, MS
