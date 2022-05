Singapore has confirmed that a 10-month-old baby has contracted “acute” hepatitis, amid a worldwide outbreak of the disease.Officials in the country are now investigating to see if the child’s symptoms are presenting in similar ways to other youngsters who are suffering with the liver inflammation illness.Tests on the baby indicated that it did not have the common viruses that cause hepatitis, type A, B, C and E, according to the country’s Ministry of Health.The child did have coronavirus in December, but there is no current evidence linking acute hepatitis to Covid.According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) 17 children have...

