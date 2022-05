BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - EMS drivers proved their bravery while responding to calls during the blizzards over the last two weeks. McKenzie County Emergency Management Director Karoline Jappe responded to a call during last weekend’s blizzard and thought the only battle she’d have was with the weather. As she was driving on a closed road, on the way to an emergency call, she was surprised with oncoming traffic on a road with only a single lane plowed.

